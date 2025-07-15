Five Ways to Boost Customer Loyalty Through Hospitality

In franchising, regardless of the industry, one thing consistently separates brands from good from great: exceptional hospitality. Hospitality is a living, breathing part of your business, reflected in every interaction between your team and your guests, and it can make or break your success.

At Urban Air Adventure Park, we’ve made hospitality a central focus. Without spending an extra dollar, we’ve seen measurable growth in revenue, stronger brand loyalty, and a renewed energy in our parks. Here are five hospitality-driven strategies any franchisor can adopt to drive growth and build lasting customer loyalty:

Understand the difference between service and hospitality

One of the most important lessons for any brand to learn is that service and hospitality are not the same. Service is transactional - it's the bare minimum, and it’s black and white. Hospitality, on the other hand, is color. It’s about creating meaningful, memorable experiences that go beyond expectations.

A guest’s experience plays a crucial role in their decision-making process. When a customer has a positive interaction with a brand, they’re not only more likely to choose it again over competitors, but they’re also more inclined to overlook minor flaws or mistakes. Take Chick-fil-A, for example. Despite regularly ranking among the slowest in service times, it consistently tops consumer satisfaction lists thanks to its exceptional customer service.

When hospitality becomes the differentiator, it encourages customers to come back again and again.

Train, coach, and live the values

Hospitality needs to be intentionally built into your culture. It starts at the top, with franchisors setting the tone and providing clear, actionable frameworks for franchisees and employees to follow.

A powerful way to embed hospitality into operations is to break it down into simple values like clean, safe, and kind. Every guest interaction can fall under one or more of these pillars:

Clean: A well-maintained space reassures guests and shows pride in the business.

A well-maintained space reassures guests and shows pride in the business. Safe: Staff who are attentive and proactive instill trust, especially in family-focused environments.

Staff who are attentive and proactive instill trust, especially in family-focused environments. Kind: Friendly, warm, and empathetic interactions create emotional connections that turn first-time visitors into regulars.

To make hospitality a lasting part of your culture, it must be practiced every day. That means franchise leaders must do more than talk about these values. They need to model them during site visits, train managers to uphold them, recognize team members who bring them to life, and correct missteps with compassion. When leadership consistently demonstrates these behaviors, teams are far more likely to follow their lead.

Invest in technology that empowers human connection

Technology and AI should enhance the human experience rather than replace it. In many franchise environments, team members are stuck behind a counter or screen, limiting their ability to connect with guests.

Tools such as mobile POS systems, app-based check-ins, or kiosk solutions will free your team to be present where the guest experience is actually happening and create genuine human connections where it counts. Whether it’s a friendly greeting in the lobby or a thoughtful suggestion while browsing products, these small interactions fuel customer satisfaction and drive repeat visits.

Leverage customer data and feedback

While hospitality is rooted in emotion, it should be guided by data. Franchisors and franchisees alike should capture guest feedback through surveys, online reviews, and direct comments, and then aggregate that data into actionable insights.

A centralized dashboard that breaks down feedback into categories like front desk service, cleanliness, or wait times allows franchisees to quickly identify areas for improvement. These insights can shape staffing decisions, training priorities, or even layout changes.

Most importantly, acting on feedback shows guests that you’re listening. Even when things go wrong, a thoughtful response can turn a dissatisfied customer into your most passionate supporter.

Build loyalty through community connection

Creating relationships within your community is a vital piece to the customer experience. Loyalty programs, memberships, and community-focused initiatives not only provide your business with recurring revenue but also help solidify long-term connections.

Encourage your franchisees to be the ‘mayor’ of their communities. Partnering with local schools and organizations, supporting causes your customers care about, or simply remembering a returning guest’s name are small gestures that build relationships that extend beyond a transaction. When guests feel like they’re part of your extended family, they’ll return the favor with their loyalty and their advocacy.

From training your team and adopting guest-first technology to embracing feedback and showing up for your community, hospitality can transform how customers perceive and connect with your business. And in return, it will drive growth, satisfaction, and loyalty that lasts.

Tim Sharp is brand president of Urban Air Adventure Park.