 Franchisee To Operate K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Corporate Units

Franchisee To Operate K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Corporate Units

By: M. Scott Morris | 470 Reads | 1 Shares

Franchisee To Operate K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Corporate Units

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel formed a joint venture with its largest franchisee group, Luxury Pet Hotel Investments, LLC (LPHI). Now in effect, LPHI and K9 Resorts have become 50-50 partners in all current corporate-owned locations outside of the flagship location in Fanwood, New Jersey.

LPHI is assuming responsibility for the day-to-day management of the following four resorts: Cherry Hill, Fairfield, and Hamilton, New Jersey, and Malvern, Pennsylvania.

"We have assembled a great team of executives from across the worlds of large-scale hospitality, entertainment, consumer banking, insurance, pet care, and franchising," said Alan Leibman, co-CEO of LPHI. "Additionally, we have found a great brand in K9 Resorts that we truly believe in. Together, we feel that we can build on K9 Resorts' leading position in the industry and become a household name in premium pet care."

This shift enables the K9 Resorts corporate team to dedicate more time and resources to drive growth and profitability across its franchise system.

"We want to be the best franchisor we can be: A more focused franchisor means more support and increased profit for each of our franchisees," said Jason Parker, co-founder and co-CEO of K9 Resorts. "This venture reflects our goal of growing our world-class brand and empowering our franchisees to thrive."

Last year, LPHI invested $10M into the brand and has continued to sign on for additional locations. Looking ahead, K9 Resorts will continue to grow alongside LPHI, opening more locations in new markets across the U.S. LPHI currently owns and operates K9 Resorts in Arizona, California, Florida, and Illinois.

Published: July 16th, 2025

Share this Feature

Bojangles
SPONSORED CONTENT
Bojangles
SPONSORED CONTENT
Bojangles
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

McAlister's Deli
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

STAY CONNECTED

Subscribe to our newsletters to stay informed on the hottest trends in Franchising.


FRANCHISE TOPICS

Marco's Pizza®
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 24-27TH, 2026

Jersey Mike's Subs
Jersey Mike's, a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise with over 3,000 locations, believes that making a sub sandwich and making a difference can be one...
Cash Required:
$200,000
Learn More
Twin Peaks
At Twin Peaks, expect to enjoy scratch-made food, sports on TVs from every angle, frosty 29° beers, and the fun and friendly Twin Peaks Girls....
Cash Required:
$2,000,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters