Franchisee To Operate K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel Corporate Units

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel formed a joint venture with its largest franchisee group, Luxury Pet Hotel Investments, LLC (LPHI). Now in effect, LPHI and K9 Resorts have become 50-50 partners in all current corporate-owned locations outside of the flagship location in Fanwood, New Jersey.

LPHI is assuming responsibility for the day-to-day management of the following four resorts: Cherry Hill, Fairfield, and Hamilton, New Jersey, and Malvern, Pennsylvania.

"We have assembled a great team of executives from across the worlds of large-scale hospitality, entertainment, consumer banking, insurance, pet care, and franchising," said Alan Leibman, co-CEO of LPHI. "Additionally, we have found a great brand in K9 Resorts that we truly believe in. Together, we feel that we can build on K9 Resorts' leading position in the industry and become a household name in premium pet care."

This shift enables the K9 Resorts corporate team to dedicate more time and resources to drive growth and profitability across its franchise system.

"We want to be the best franchisor we can be: A more focused franchisor means more support and increased profit for each of our franchisees," said Jason Parker, co-founder and co-CEO of K9 Resorts. "This venture reflects our goal of growing our world-class brand and empowering our franchisees to thrive."

Last year, LPHI invested $10M into the brand and has continued to sign on for additional locations. Looking ahead, K9 Resorts will continue to grow alongside LPHI, opening more locations in new markets across the U.S. LPHI currently owns and operates K9 Resorts in Arizona, California, Florida, and Illinois.