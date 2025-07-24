 VIDEO: The Benefits of Franchising

VIDEO: The Benefits of Franchising

By: Kevin Behan | 326 Reads | 2 Shares

One of the biggest differences between operating a franchise versus an independent business is the support that an owner receives from the franchisor. Franchise Update asked several multi-unit franchisees about the most important things they rely upon from their franchisor.

Some of the things they listed were having the support of people in the corporate office should there be any questions about operations or compliance. Knowing there are people who will listen to their thoughts and concerns and are looking out for the best interests of their business can be extremely reassuring to a franchise owner.

We also asked multi-unit owners what they liked most about being in franchising today. There were several different responses, including the support they receive from their franchisors. The franchisees also cited operating a successful business model with an established playbook for success, the brand awareness that comes with owning a franchise, and the personal relationships they developed with their employees and customers.

In the video, you’ll hear from:

  • Christopher Baker, who operates 5 Wendy’s and 9 Tropical Smoothie Cafe units 
  • Toya Evans, a franchisee with 6 Tropical Smoothie Café, 3 Hand & Stone Massage & Facial, and 1 VioMed Spa locations
  • Nadeem Bajwa, a Papa John’s operator with 275 units
  • Joe Sample, who has 12 Taco Bells and 1 Bobby’s Burgers locations

Hear directly from the franchisees themselves in the video above.

Published: July 24th, 2025

Share this Feature

Vocelli Pizza
SPONSORED CONTENT
Vocelli Pizza
SPONSORED CONTENT
Vocelli Pizza
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

Jeff's Bagel Run
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

STAY CONNECTED

The Multi Unit Franchisee Newsletter shares weekly curated ideas, strategies, and solutions for today's high-achieving franchisees.


FRANCHISE TOPICS

Subway
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 24-27TH, 2026

Kona Ice
It's time for a fresh start. Join Kona Ice today! We're a low-investment, fast-growing business with over 1,500 franchises in the last 12 years. And...
Cash Required:
$20,000
Request Info
Learn More
Dairy Queen®
Invest in a Dairy Queen® franchise opportunity and immerse yourself in familiarity. We invite you to get started today. Success has never been so...
Cash Required:
$400,000
Request Info
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters