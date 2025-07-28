Are you adjusting timelines for multi-unit openings while meeting your development agreements?

You’ve just signed a multi-unit development deal with the restaurant brand you’ve been eyeing for years—and in the perfect territory. You’re looking forward to the multiple benefits the deal will bring: territorial exclusivity, economies of scale, operational efficiencies, reduced franchise fees and royalties, shared staff with a path to grow, closer relationship with the franchisor, and, of course, better margins and a faster path to your ROI. And you’ve all agreed to a reasonable development schedule.

What could possibly go wrong?

In the higher-risk, higher-reward universe of multi-unit franchise agreements, bumps in the road can include: pressure to meet your development schedule, high interest rates combined with higher capital requirements, building a team to manage greater operational complexity, maintaining brand standards at all stores, a scarcity of good, affordable sites in your territory, local regulations stalling your growth, hard-to-find construction crews, keeping all your stores fully staffed front and back, hiring the best GMs, and more. What if consumer tastes and preferences change and the hot brand you’ve just invested in goes south in Year 2 of your 10-year deal? And, just as you had to change your mindset as you grew beyond a single restaurant, it’s time to expand your vision once again. It’s not for everybody.

We asked three former MUFC chairs with nearly 100 combined years in franchising how they’ve managed to succeed at making all the pieces work together as they built their multi-unit restaurant empires. One of them even started his own brand. Here are their thoughts on meeting development timelines—and what to do if they can’t.

JOHN METZ

Company: CEO & Founder, RREMC Restaurants

Brands: 60 Denny’s, 5 Hurricane Grill & Wings, 3 Keke’s Breakfast Cafe, 2 Wahoo’s Fish Taco

Years in franchising: 23

John Metz is Past Chair of the 2012 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference and former franchisor of Hurricane Grill & Wings, which he sold to FAT Brands in 2018.

I hate signing development agreements. I like to do one-offs. I don’t like to have pressure to build units. If I have to, I’ll sign for 4 or 6. I mostly do legacy brands; there’s no rush to develop with legacy brands. What I like to do is build on my time frame.

I was supposed to open a Denny’s in Naples, Florida, but it took me almost 3 years to build it. There was a hurricane and the building permit department closed, but I worked out an extension with the landlord. It may have taken 3 years to build it, but it’s doing great. I leased an old building, fixed it up, and made it into a Denny’s.

If I have to go back and ask for additional time, I’ll do that. I was at a conference once where someone bought the whole state of Florida! I don’t know how they do that. You have to pay so much up front. A lot of people sign before they have a big-enough organization. You don’t want to get ahead of your skis. The only thing I can understand is that if it’s a brand like Taco Bell or Raising Cane’s, you don’t want to lose the rights. The better your franchise, the more in demand it is because of the higher returns. There you can’t dillydally.

MITCH COHEN

Company: CEO, PerformMax Franchisee Advisors

Brands: 8 of 10 Jersey Mike’s open, 2 more coming; 3 of 10 Sola Salon Studios open, 4th under construction

Years in franchising: 40

Mitch Cohen is the Incoming Chair of the 2026 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. He is a board member of the IFA and of the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. He is the CEO and founding partner of PerforMax Franchisee Advisors.

We’re in the process of developing a Jersey Mike’s right now in Smithtown, New York, right on Main Street—and we just secured the lease and financing for our 9th Jersey Mike’s, to open by year-end. We also just signed a lease and secured financing for a Sola Salon Studio, opening in 6 to 8 weeks in Centereach, New York.

We’re always adjusting our timelines for our multi-unit development because we’re always searching for the best location—all while keeping our development agreement in mind. What’s important during the development process is your relationship with the franchisor—having them understand what is happening in the territories you’re trying to develop. There are certain factors that come into play while you’re trying to develop, such as location negotiations and finding the correct financing for each location. These, along with other factors, play a role in making adjustments to your development schedule. For most franchisors, it’s important to see that you’re actively searching and working with their team. It’s part relationship and part your reputation in the industry.

DAVID OSTROWE

Company: Founder & CEO, O&M Restaurant Group

Brands: Taco Bell, Personalized Management Associates, O&A Consulting, 180 Business Solutions, Career Lead

Years in franchising: 34 (24 on the franchisee side, 10 on the franchisor side)

David Ostrowe, Chair of Franchise Update Media’s 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference, is the founder & CEO of O&M Restaurant Group, a Taco Bell franchisee. In addition to his successful franchise operations and related businesses, he’s served as Oklahoma’s Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, and was Chairman of the Board of Trustees for Oklahoma’s Lottery Commission.

I’m fortunate to be developing brands that are still growing—strong traffic, rising check averages, and solid returns. Frankly, I can’t build fast enough. That said, delays in site negotiations, city permitting, and supply chain challenges are dragging timelines past 12 months.

At the same time, I’m seeing several brands struggle. Everything’s cyclical. Right now, I’ve got a five-unit fast-casual deal sitting on my desk—category leader, premium product, and a premium check. I have the bandwidth and the dirt. But I’m slow-playing it. The segment is soft, development costs are high, and interest rates aren’t helping. Opening new concepts in this environment is risky. Capital is easy to deploy elsewhere. Franchise investments are now competing with truly passive options that offer better returns and less friction.

Here’s my advice for franchisees working under development obligations: over-communicate. Talk to your franchisor. Build relationships with real estate brokers and lenders. Align your development timeline with your financial strategy. Show progress. Make every step intentional. You used to be able to make mistakes and outrun them. Not anymore. The path is tighter now, and you need to be sharp, strategic, and visible every step of the way.

What is your business philosophy?

We’re here to help people. What you put into people comes back around. KBP’s culture is competitive and compassionate. We’ve got to push each other and take care of each other.

—Mike Kulp is CEO of KBP Brands, which operates 828 KFC, 119 Arby’s, 85 Sonic, and 56 Taco Bell locations. In 2016, he served as Chair of the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference. He’s been in franchising for 26 years.

Work on the business, not in the business, and ensure everything we do is adding value that someone else can’t or is unwilling to do. Be a positive force in changing a person’s trajectory in business and in life.

—Phong Huynh is the 2025 American Dream MVP for achieving remarkable success in his new country. He is Co-Owner of Fuego Investments, which operates 30 El Pollo Loco restaurants. He’s been in franchising for 15 years.

To maintain honesty and recognize that short-term success is never guaranteed to last forever.

—Yunus Shahul, with his brother, Thameem, is owner of Smartfoods Group, which operates 24 Cousins Maine Lobster units and 1 German Doner Kebab. He’s been in franchising for 7 years.

Everything begins with the team. If you take care of your people first, everything else, like operations, guest experience, and long-term success, falls into place.

—Lawrence Kourie is Owner-Operator of 22 Dave’s Hot Chicken restaurants. He’s been in franchising for 12 years.

We aren’t in the burger business; we’re in the people business. It is something I learned from my grandfather when he was building Carl’s Jr. restaurants. We are not solving cheeseburger problems, but people problems. Hiring the right people is worth it in the long run. We take care of our team, and the team takes care of the guests.

—Alex Karcher is Operating Principal of JCK Restaurants, which operates 61 Carl’s Jr., 11 Jersey Mike’s, 8 The Human Bean, 8 Dave’s Hot Chicken, and 1 Hawaiian Bros. He’s been in franchising for 14 years.

I believe in rewarding people for their performance, honestly sharing company goals and financials for complete transparency with all leaders and store managers, and distributing parts of the increased profits after the cost of goods and labor to all management staff. At the same time, I expect responsibility and accountability from everyone.

—Sam Chand is the 2025 Multi-Brand Leadership MVP for achieving brand leadership with multiple brands. He is CEO of Jasam Enterprises, which operates 35 KFC and 25 Checkers & Rally’s. He’s been in franchising for 27 years.

Work harder than anyone, and be willing to sacrifice for the greater good of others. Focus on creating opportunities for others, and provide continuous advancement for our team members personally, professionally, and financially. I try to wake up every day and approach the day with the same intensity, focus, and gratitude that I had on day one.

—Nick Crouch is Co-Winner of the 2025 Single-Brand Leadership MVP for achieving leadership with a single brand. He is Co-CEO of Dyne Hospitality Group, which operates 118 Tropical Smoothie Cafes. He’s been in franchising for 13 years.

Operating with integrity and transparency. Upholding ethical standards, being honest, and having open communication with employees, customers, and stakeholders, and building trust and credibility.

—James Brajdic is Co-Winner of the 2025 Single-Brand Leadership MVP for achieving leadership with a single brand. He is president of Customer Maniacs and Green Bay A Dub, which operates 13 A&W restaurants. He’s been in franchising for 23 years.

Supportive leadership. Giving my team the space to grow while always being there to support them.

—Chanel Grant is Co-Owner of Healthy Living Ventures, which operates 6 Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, and 1 Vio Med Spa locations. She is the 2025 Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion MVP for her demonstrated exceptional commitment to the promotion of diversity, equity, and inclusion in her organization. She’s been in franchising for 10 years.

“Treat a person as they are, and they will stay as they are. Treat them as they ought to be, and they become what they ought to be.”

—Chad Given is Brand President of Sizzling Platter, which operates 361 Little Caesars, 107 Little Caesars Mexico, 185 Wingstop, 92 Jamba, 33 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 31 Dunkin’, 7 Sizzler, 5 Red Robin, and 1 Cinnabon. He is the 2025 Mega-Growth Leadership MVP for achieving excellence in growth and expansion. He’s been in franchising for 25 years.

Anything is possible with a vision and hard work.

—Carrie and Josh Ayers are the 2025 Veteran Entrepreneurship MVPs for outstanding performance, leadership, and innovation by military veterans. They operate 6 Playa Bowls and have been in franchising for 5 years.