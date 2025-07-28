Franchisee To Open Second Wetzel's Pretzels at The Mall of America 

Tyler Dutton, a seasoned Wetzel's Pretzels franchisee and longtime corporate team member, plans to open a second Wetzel's in The Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota.

At 16, Dutton started his journey with the Wetzel's Pretzels brand in 2006, when he was working at his local store in his hometown. At that time, Tyler knew one day he would want to be an operator of his own Wetzel's location. Following his eight years in the Marine Corps, he returned from his service and picked right up working at Wetzel's as an assistant manager.

From there, he worked his way up to a general manager for three corporate locations. In 2022, he acquired a location in Washington state at the Alderwood Mall, which he later sold to focus on his purchase of his existing location at The Mall of America.

"I have always believed in the Wetzel's Pretzels brand. It's been part of my professional journey from the very beginning, and an exciting opportunity to grow alongside it," said Dutton. "Being able to open a second location in the largest shopping center in the nation is a great accomplishment that I could never imagine when I first worked at Wetzel's at 16 years old. I look forward to bringing high energy and quality experience daily to guests who visit the mall."

The second Wetzel's location in the mall will be at the front of the main entrance, next to Zara.

"We are thrilled to continue to grow our brand's presence in the state of Minnesota and especially at the largest shopping destination in the country—and to have Tyler alongside as we bring more handheld happiness to Minnesota," said Jon Fischer, head of development at Wetzel's Pretzels. "Expanding into the Mall of America highlights the resilience and vibrancy of our brand. We're confident that our second location in the mall will be a hit for mallgoers looking for a fresh, fast, and fun snack experience."