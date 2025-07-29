Operators Taking Altitude Trampoline Park to Schaumburg, Illinois

Franchise owners Shaz Salim and his wife, Shai Jiwani, plan to open an Altitude Trampoline Park in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Jiwani also owns one Altitude park in Skokie and another in Marietta, Georgia. Jiwani was recently selected as a Franchisee of the Year by the International Franchise Association, demonstrating her commitment to growing the Altitude brand.

"Expanding Altitude into Schaumburg has been a long-term goal, and it's incredibly rewarding to see it come to life," Jiwani said. "Schaumburg is an upbeat entertainment hub, and I'm eager to introduce a fresh and exciting experience to the community. We want to create a space where families, friends, and individuals of all ages can come together, stay active, and make lasting memories. Our goal is to become a go-to destination for fun and adventure, and we can't wait to welcome everyone through our doors."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in partnership with the Schaumburg Business Association at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 1 at the park's new location at 1317 E Golf Road. Attractions at the park include wall-to-wall trampolines, soft play areas, dodgeball, basketball, interactive games, and more.