Service Brand Deals Added Through the End of July

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Altitude Trampoline Park Debuts New Location in Schaumburg, Illinois 

Back to Rock Music School Appoints Amy Pryzwara as Chief Marketing Officer

Bonchon Appoints New Development Leaders to Guide Franchise Growth

CareBuilders at Home Expands into Central Florida 

Drybar Inks Multi-Unit Development Deal for Four Shops

Grasons Opens Newest Location in Clarksville, TN

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa Opens First Louisiana Location

Heart to Home Meals Signs First U.S. Franchise in Raleigh, NC

iSmash Coming Soon to Charleston, SC Area

MassageLuXe Celebrates 100th Location Milestone

Metal Supermarkets Opens Newest Store in Hartford, CT

Pool Scouts Expands Services to South Jersey

Poolwerks Appoints Steve Greenbaum as Global Executive Officer

Pvolve Inks Four New Franchise Deals

Weed Man Appoints Laura Baker as New Chief Marketing Officer

Published: July 31st, 2025

