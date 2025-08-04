IFA Leaders Talk Franchising on FranchiseU! Podcast
Matt Haller, president and CEO of the International Franchisee Association, and Jennifer Brandeen, the organization's COO, recently appeared on the FranchiseU! podcast.
They sat down with host Kathy Gosser to share their journeys into franchising and highlight the IFA's advocacy, education, and support initiatives that benefit franchisors, franchisees, and suppliers. Key topics include misconceptions about franchising, the economic impact of franchising, and the IFA's specific programs, like the Franchise Ascension Initiative.
They also delve into recent advocacy efforts that have benefited the franchise community, such as the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill and legislative victories in California. The discussion underscores the importance of relationship building and the power of storytelling in advocacy.
