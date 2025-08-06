The Mattiacio Group Becomes Largest Ziebart Franchisee

The Mattiacio Group became the largest franchisee in Ziebart’s system with a 17-store acquisition from The Harris Group. The group will own and operate 26 Ziebart stores across New York, Florida, Indiana, and Ohio.

The Mattiacio Group’s roots in the Ziebart brand date back to 1989, when family patriarch Tony Mattiacio opened his first location. Since then, the group has grown to successfully operate nine locations primarily in Buffalo and Rochester, New York, as well as Fort Myers, Florida.

The group evolved into a family business throughout the years with Mattiacio’s children, Mark, Zach, Ryan, and Meghan, all playing roles on the leadership team. Earlier this year, Mattiacio transitioned ownership of the group to the next generation while retaining his role as CEO.

“We have always believed in the power of the Ziebart brand,” Mattiacio said. “This acquisition is about building on the foundation established by Jim Harris and his team while continuing to invest in the people and processes that make Ziebart an industry leader. We’re excited to bring our family values and growth mindset to even more communities.”

The Harris Group, led by franchise veteran Jim Harris since 2015, has built a strong reputation for operational excellence and community service across 17 locations, primarily in the Indianapolis and Dayton markets. The acquisition comes following Harris’ decision to retire.

“This is a defining moment for the Ziebart family,” said Thomas A. Wolfe, president and CEO of Ziebart. “The Mattiacio Group has long been a pillar of exceptional leadership, operational excellence, and brand advocacy within our system. We also extend our deep appreciation to The Harris Group’s unwavering dedication to Ziebart over the last four decades. This transition honors both legacies while positioning Ziebart for an even stronger future.”