Q&A with Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs Franchisee Mike Orwig

Name: Mike Orwig

Title: Director of Training and Development/Multi-Unit Franchisee

Brands: Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs

Units: 4

Years in franchising: 8

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

What started as just a business idea allowed me to get involved with a brand in which I had a true vision. I knew from the beginning that leaving education and doing this was something I was willing to take a leap of faith. When I left education in 2011 and became a manager of one of our locations, I went to work for a company that took the time to invest in its team and develop them into business ownership. These values are important to me, and I have taken what I have learned and am now passing it down to help others do what CEO Jason Markowicz and VP Rick King have done for me.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

I was a member of the original Fitness Premier 24/7 Club in Bourbonnais, Illinois, and became great friends with the owners at the time, Jason Markowicz and Rick King, who are now the franchisors. At one point, I simply started asking questions about the business model and if they were thinking about opening more stores. This sparked more conversations and allowed me to come into the network as a manager at our second location in Manteno. With my background in education, I believe that my skill set in teaching and coaching would be an asset to the brand's growth strategy. Fast forward, and it's amazing to say that I now own both the first two locations in Bourbonnais and Manteno.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

Coachability, patience, fortitude, and the ability to pivot when necessary. You also need the ability to influence people, both in the workplace and in the community, to help them understand that our core values are to inspire as many people as possible to change their behaviors to make the rest of their lives the best part of their lives.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

It helps our franchisees increase revenue while increasing our margins for profitability.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

Having the right people at each location with a similar mindset and skill set, who are motivated to run your business like they own it.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Involvement in all the chambers, partnering with other local business owners, and constantly reinvesting back into the clubs to keep them fresh.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

It gives you the best of both worlds. It has allowed me to help change our communities’ thoughts on exercise, healthy choices, and daily habits—making fitness and nutrition fun, not stressful. We have also made such an impact in the communities that we serve that it has allowed me to create some generational wealth for me and my family.