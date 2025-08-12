VIDEO: Marketing & Branding Innovator of the Year Finalists

The 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) featured two general sessions with franchise representatives from brands that were finalists for two overall awards in the 7th annual Franchise Innovation Awards.

Jayson Pearl moderated a session with the following executives to discuss their brands’ innovations for the Marketing & Branding Leadership Award:

Shana Krisan, CMO, Goldfish Swim School

Alex Bajrektarevic, Marketing Director, Goldfish Swim School

Kristin Daher, Public Relations, Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Emily Langenderfer, Director, Marketing, Spavia Day Spa

Representing the best in franchise marketing, these brands set new standards in creativity, execution, and impact. Each finalist shared the strategies behind their success, from digital campaigns to loyalty programs and cause marketing initiatives.

Here is a brief overview of each of the finalists’ nominations for the Marketing & Branding category:

Goldfish Swim School: Goldfish sought to expand its reach throughout the holiday season of November and December of 2024 by connecting with diverse gift-giving audiences outside of the brand’s typical customers. The campaign targeted a new audience of the grandparent demographic with messaging about gifting opportunities for safety with children’s swimming classes that reached a wide audience of users who were already shopping for holiday gifts. It offered customizable location-specific package options that were most appealing to each Goldfish Swim School community.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza: Mountain Mike’s executed a multifaceted campaign to spotlight its two seasonal offerings, the Heart-Shaped Pizza and its new Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza. The campaign secured national and local media coverage in top food and lifestyle outlets and partnerships with food influencers and social media personalities. The brand also offered exclusive deals for rewards members while increasing campaign visibility through in-store signage, limited-time packaging, and strategic promotions on third-party delivery apps.

Spavia Day Spa: With the objective of uplifting women’s wellness, each Spavia franchisee developed partnerships with local charities dedicated to supporting women and families in crisis. The brand raised a total of more than $40,000, which was allocated to shelters, domestic violence support groups, and health and wellness initiatives. Spavia also launched the “Mom’s Ultimate Luxury Spa Gift Basket” giveaway, which was valued at $1,000 and featured a carefully selected array of high-quality spa and self-care products. Through this initiative, Spavia gave away more than $50,000 worth of luxury self-care essentials to more than 50 deserving moms who were nominated by its guests. Every Spavia location across the U.S. participated and helped raise funds, organize local donation efforts, and promote the initiative to its customers.

Goldfish Swim School was announced as the overall Franchise Innovation Marketing winner at an awards ceremony later in the evening.

Read more about all the 2025 Innovation Award winners in four of the main categories and subcategories in the upcoming Q3 issue of Franchise Update magazine.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6fntVa_HRI&t=407s