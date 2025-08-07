 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for August 

By: Kevin Behan | 275 Reads | 1 Shares

Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your August look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Captain D’s Makes Canadian Debut with Grand Opening of Toronto Restaurant

GoTo Foods Unveils Moe’s Casa Mexicana and Signs Landmark 45-Unit Deal in India

Marco’s Pizza Celebrates Key International Milestones in Mexico and Puerto Rico

Mathnasium Celebrates Milestone Opening with its 100th International Center  

McDonald’s Canada Names Annemarie Swijtink CEO and President

Slim Chickens Grows UK Footprint with New Openings in Swansea and Ealing

Published: August 7th, 2025

The International Franchise Report keeps you up to date on franchising news and trends from across the world.


