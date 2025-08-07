International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for August
Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your August look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Captain D’s Makes Canadian Debut with Grand Opening of Toronto Restaurant
GoTo Foods Unveils Moe’s Casa Mexicana and Signs Landmark 45-Unit Deal in India
Marco’s Pizza Celebrates Key International Milestones in Mexico and Puerto Rico
Mathnasium Celebrates Milestone Opening with its 100th International Center
McDonald’s Canada Names Annemarie Swijtink CEO and President
Slim Chickens Grows UK Footprint with New Openings in Swansea and Ealing
Published: August 7th, 2025
