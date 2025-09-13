2025 Multi-Unit 50 Lists Include New Brands
The annual Multi-Unit 50 lists include the Top 50 Brands by Number of Multi-Unit Franchisees and the Top 50 Brands by Percentage of Multi-Unit Franchisees, highlighting the franchise systems with the highest number and proportion of multi-unit operators (MUOs), a critical indicator of system maturity and growth potential.
Subway maintained its position at the top followed by McDonald’s and The UPS Store. This year’s list also saw new entrants with impressive momentum, including 7 Brew, which leads in MUO percentage at 92.85%. Since launching its franchise program in 2021, this drive-thru beverage chain has aggressively expanded through multi-unit development agreements, reporting 297 franchised units by the end of 2024.
Other notable additions include Slim Chickens and Crumbl in food, and Keller Williams and Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in non-food sectors. In total, approximately 42,571 MUOs now operate 243,278 franchised units in the U.S., accounting for 56.5% of all franchised locations—a clear sign of the growing influence of multi-unit operators across the franchise landscape.
This analysis is made possible through FRANdata’s franchise database. Our dedicated information specialists work continuously to validate, update, and enrich the data, ensuring our insights reflect the most accurate picture of the franchise market. Due to ongoing changes within this system and FRANdata’s continuous data verification process, the total number of multi-unit franchisee owners may be subject to updates.
Ambika Oberoi is the director of information management at FRANdata.
2025 Multi-Unit 50 Rankings
|
Rank
|
Brands
|
Multi-Unit Zees
|
Single-Unit Zees
|
Grand Total
|
1
|
Subway
|
1,935
|
2,305
|
4,240
|
2
|
McDonald’s
|
1,652
|
324
|
1,976
|
3
|
The UPS Store
|
882
|
2,416
|
3,298
|
4
|
AFC
|
830
|
1,901
|
2,731
|
5
|
Dunkin’
|
760
|
1,063
|
1,823
|
6
|
Ace Hardware
|
589
|
2,359
|
2,948
|
7
|
Re/Max
|
581
|
766
|
1,347
|
8
|
Great Clips
|
562
|
242
|
804
|
9
|
Health Mart Pharmacy
|
558
|
3,188
|
3,746
|
10
|
H&R Block
|
522
|
624
|
1,146
|
11
|
Domino’s Pizza
|
483
|
220
|
703
|
12
|
Little Caesars
|
465
|
272
|
737
|
13
|
Liberty Tax Service
|
440
|
614
|
1,054
|
14
|
Vision Source
|
423
|
2,025
|
2,448
|
15
|
Hissho Sushi
|
376
|
497
|
873
|
16
|
DQ Grill & Chill
|
369
|
918
|
1,287
|
17
|
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
|
340
|
161
|
501
|
18
|
Chick-fil-A
|
338
|
1,556
|
1,894
|
19
|
Jimmy John’s
|
317
|
692
|
1,009
|
20
|
Century 21
|
316
|
640
|
956
|
21
|
Jersey Mike’s Subs
|
316
|
231
|
547
|
22
|
Baskin-Robbins
|
313
|
878
|
1,191
|
23
|
Servpro
|
262
|
695
|
957
|
24
|
Anytime Fitness
|
260
|
1,238
|
1,498
|
25
|
Burger King
|
253
|
158
|
411
|
26
|
Firehouse Subs
|
242
|
235
|
477
|
27
|
Edible
|
213
|
280
|
493
|
28
|
Coldwell Banker
|
209
|
424
|
633
|
29
|
Papa Johns
|
205
|
328
|
533
|
30
|
Smoothie King
|
205
|
237
|
442
|
31
|
Massage Envy
|
195
|
191
|
386
|
32
|
Taco Bell
|
194
|
181
|
375
|
33
|
Snowfox
|
193
|
700
|
893
|
34
|
Wendy’s
|
188
|
63
|
251
|
35
|
Cold Stone Creamery
|
171
|
359
|
530
|
36
|
Huntington Learning Center
|
167
|
53
|
220
|
37
|
Keystone Insurers Group
|
154
|
234
|
388
|
38
|
Midas
|
153
|
234
|
387
|
39
|
KFC
|
152
|
226
|
378
|
40
|
Wingstop
|
152
|
83
|
235
|
41
|
DQ Treat
|
150
|
610
|
760
|
42
|
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
|
149
|
439
|
588
|
43
|
Supercuts
|
146
|
53
|
199
|
44
|
Mathnasium
|
145
|
404
|
549
|
45
|
Sonic
|
145
|
220
|
365
|
46
|
Culver’s
|
144
|
266
|
410
|
47
|
Club Pilates
|
144
|
116
|
260
|
48
|
Fantastic Sams
|
143
|
221
|
364
|
49
|
Good Neighbor Pharmacy
|
140
|
1,989
|
2,129
|
50
|
European Wax Center
|
139
|
89
|
228
Source: FRANdata
Disclaimer: Due to ongoing changes within this system and FRANdata’s continuous data verification process, the total number of multi-unit franchisee owners may be subject to updates.
Top 50 Brands by % of Multi-Unit Franchisees
|
Rank
|
Brand
|
% of Multi-Unit Zees
|
Multi-Unit Zees
|
Single-Unit Zees
|
Grand Total
|
1
|
Panera Bread
|
100%
|
27
|
0
|
27
|
2
|
Five Guys
|
97%
|
83
|
3
|
86
|
3
|
Jack in the Box
|
94%
|
72
|
5
|
77
|
4
|
Palm Beach Tan
|
93%
|
27
|
2
|
29
|
5
|
7 Brew
|
93%
|
26
|
2
|
28
|
6
|
Freshii
|
92%
|
48
|
4
|
52
|
7
|
SmartStyle
|
90%
|
61
|
7
|
68
|
8
|
Miracle-Ear
|
87%
|
90
|
13
|
103
|
9
|
McDonald’s
|
84%
|
1,652
|
324
|
1,976
|
10
|
PacLease
|
81%
|
34
|
8
|
42
|
11
|
Frontier Adjusters
|
80%
|
104
|
26
|
130
|
12
|
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
|
80%
|
28
|
7
|
35
|
13
|
Michelin Commercial Service Network
|
77%
|
24
|
7
|
31
|
14
|
Huntington Learning Center
|
76%
|
167
|
53
|
220
|
15
|
Wendy’s
|
75%
|
188
|
63
|
251
|
16
|
Godfather’s Pizza
|
75%
|
139
|
47
|
186
|
17
|
Slim Chickens
|
74%
|
23
|
8
|
31
|
18
|
Supercuts
|
73%
|
146
|
53
|
199
|
19
|
Crumbl
|
73%
|
24
|
9
|
33
|
20
|
Cost Cutters Hair Salon
|
71%
|
39
|
16
|
55
|
21
|
Sola Salon Studios
|
71%
|
92
|
38
|
130
|
22
|
Playa Bowls
|
70%
|
21
|
9
|
30
|
23
|
Great Clips
|
70%
|
562
|
242
|
804
|
24
|
Valvoline Instant Oil Change
|
69%
|
36
|
16
|
52
|
25
|
Blaze Pizza
|
69%
|
44
|
20
|
64
|
26
|
Domino’s Pizza
|
69%
|
483
|
220
|
703
|
27
|
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
|
68%
|
30
|
14
|
44
|
28
|
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
|
68%
|
340
|
161
|
501
|
29
|
Sport Clips
|
68%
|
95
|
45
|
140
|
30
|
Bojangles
|
68%
|
40
|
19
|
59
|
31
|
Barberitos
|
68%
|
25
|
12
|
37
|
32
|
Penn Station East Coast Subs
|
67%
|
47
|
23
|
70
|
33
|
Captain D’s
|
67%
|
53
|
26
|
79
|
34
|
Keller Williams
|
66%
|
93
|
48
|
141
|
35
|
Sotheby’s International Realty
|
66%
|
89
|
46
|
135
|
36
|
Budget
|
65%
|
24
|
13
|
37
|
37
|
Wingstop
|
65%
|
152
|
83
|
235
|
38
|
Hardee’s
|
64%
|
58
|
32
|
90
|
39
|
Avis
|
64%
|
23
|
13
|
36
|
40
|
Little Caesars
|
63%
|
465
|
272
|
737
|
41
|
Freedom Boat Club
|
62%
|
30
|
18
|
48
|
42
|
Pandora
|
62%
|
28
|
17
|
45
|
43
|
Burger King
|
62%
|
253
|
158
|
411
|
44
|
HomeSmart
|
62%
|
24
|
15
|
39
|
45
|
McAlister’s Deli
|
61%
|
30
|
19
|
49
|
46
|
Checkers and Rally’s
|
61%
|
22
|
14
|
36
|
47
|
European Wax Center
|
61%
|
139
|
89
|
228
|
48
|
Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa
|
60%
|
88
|
58
|
146
|
49
|
Carl’s Jr.
|
59%
|
44
|
30
|
74
|
50
|
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop
|
58%
|
28
|
20
|
48
Source: FRANdata
Disclaimer: Due to ongoing changes within this system and FRANdata’s continuous data verification process, the total number of multi-unit franchisee owners may be subject to updates.
