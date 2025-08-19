Partners To Open 4 Smalls Sliders Units

Entrepreneurs and friends Michael Gamble and Paul Pogue agreed to open four Smalls Sliders units in Oklahoma City.

With backgrounds spanning food service, construction, ministry, and business, both Gamble and Pogue have built careers grounded in high-level execution. They also have extensive construction experience. The first of the four locations is slated to open in 2026.

"What drew me to Smalls Sliders was the strength of its concept—from a disruptive fast casual approach to the simplicity of delicious sliders themselves," Gamble said. "The brand's bold identity, combined with its focus on operational efficiency and scalability, made it the perfect fit, and we're thrilled for guests to slide through once we open our first can (location)."

Gamble and Pogue plan to develop multiple Smalls Sliders locations in the Oklahoma City area, beginning with their first location in Norman. Site selection is currently underway with a targeted opening date set for July 2026.

"The Oklahoma City South region represents a high-traffic, high-growth market that's perfectly suited for the Smalls Sliders concept," said Richard Leveille, VP of franchise development at Smalls Sliders. "Michael and Paul bring a strong background in operations and development, and their experience in construction adds tremendous value as we continue to scale. We're confident they'll make a significant impact in the region and look forward to their first can opening soon."