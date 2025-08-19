 VIDEO: How Franchise Teams Work To Enhance the Customer Experience

By: Kevin Behan | 354 Reads | 1 Shares

One of the primary themes of the most recent Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) in June was how franchises are optimizing the customer experience. The conference featured several leadership summits, workshops, and breakout sessions in which some of the top marketing and operations executives in franchising discussed their thoughts on how they are enhancing the customer experience with their respective brands.

Franchise Update also interviewed several marketing and frandev marketing executives about how they work to create the best overall experience for their customers. We asked them about how they coordinate strategies with their marketing teams and how they work with other departments in the organization to accomplish that goal.

The marketing officials said they and their teams pay close attention to the ever-evolving customer journey by gauging their expectations and feedback. They also communicate with other departments and work very closely with operations to ensure they are carrying out plans to optimize the customer experience effectively.

In the latest “Marketing Minute” video, you’ll hear from:

  • Valerie Eichorn, Franchise Development Marketing Manager, The Goddard School
  • Dawn Perry, Chief Brand Officer, CertaPro Painters
  • Stephanie Hill, Vice President of Marketing, MassageLuXe
  • Cassie Gato, Vice President of Marketing, K9 Resorts
  • Lisa Hake, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Great Clips
  • Marci Kleinsasser, Vice President, Marketing, Franchise Development, Home Franchise Concepts

Hear directly from the franchise marketing executives in the video above.

Published: August 19th, 2025

