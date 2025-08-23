A Consistent Approach: Neighborly operator follows the system to success

Name: Lee Downing

Title: CEO

Company: Complete Home Services

No. of units: 8 Aire Serv, 5 Mr. Electric, 2 Molly Maid, 1 Glass Doctor, and 1 Five Star Painting

Age: 38

Family: Wife Nikki and 3 children, Riley, Bryson, and Kaylee

Years in franchising: 12

Years in current position: 12

Lee Downing’s start in franchising nearly ended before it began. He was working as an HVAC technician for Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis in 2012 when he received a call from an official with the Dwyer Group (now Neighborly), offering to fly him to its headquarters in Waco, Texas, to discuss franchise ownership opportunities. Downing thought it was a prank call and hung up. The representative called back and arranged a visit to the corporate offices, where Downing met with CEO Dina Dwyer-Owens, whom he had recently seen on the show “Undercover Boss.”

Although he was experienced in the HVAC field, Downing admits to a rocky start as a franchise owner. Feeling that he had a better knowledge of his local market and customer base than those in the corporate office, he rebelled against nearly every bit of advice the company passed along to him. Finally, there came a breaking point.

“After about two years, I realized what I was doing wasn’t working,” Downing says. “I finally said to them, ‘I will do everything you tell me, and I will show you that it won’t work. If that happens, will you let me out of my franchise agreement?’”

Downing’s failure to prove the franchisor’s processes didn’t work led to his greatest success. He points to one of their recommendations about presenting different service options to customers as an example that helped improve his business.

Downing’s typical service call previously involved assessing an issue at a home and repairing the problem. However, there may be other underlying issues that would later require another call for an additional repair, which would lead to an unhappy customer. Under the new approach, Downing explained to the customer everything that was found and provided all the variables to avoid potential future problems before letting the homeowner make the final decision.

“It is our job to explain to the homeowner all their options and allow them to make the choice,” Downing says. “Ultimately, it is their decision. People don’t want to be sold. They just want to buy things.”

He says that by taking the franchisor’s advice and closely following the systems in place, he quadrupled his revenue within a year. That allowed him to grow his business and acquire other home service franchises outside of HVAC repair. He currently owns 17 Neighborly franchise territories across five different brands.

Downing believes it is possible to successfully run any business, regardless of industry, if the owner follows the process and takes care of their employees. He said that while the products or services may differ, the business remains the same. He also credits being part of a franchise network in helping him scale his business. Downing says having a franchisor to provide marketing support, CRM systems, and website management takes work off his plate and enables him to focus on operations. He says another advantage of being part of the Neighborly system is that he can offer complementary services and discounts to homeowners.

With a proven system in place and support from his franchisor, Downing focuses on the growth of his company and the development of his employees. He says he has the right team in place to reach his next goal of $100 million in revenue on his way to becoming the largest franchisee group in the Neighborly system.

PERSONAL

First job: I first started working as an HVAC helper for Walker Heating and Air when I was 13.

Formative influences/events: Some of the most formative influences in my life have come from experiences that taught me the value of discipline, following a process, and listening to those who’ve gone before me. Whether he knew it or not at the time, my grandfather taught me so many lessons in life that had a major impact on me, like the power of consistency. That has resonated throughout my life, and consistency is one of the main things we teach to our team members today.

Key accomplishments: I’m proud to have been named Neighborly Franchisee of the Year, Aire Serv Franchise of the Year, and Entrepreneur of the Year.

Biggest current challenge: Right now, my biggest challenge is integrating two companies (Aire Serv and Mr. Electric) successfully. It involves aligning cultures, systems, and teams while making sure we maintain strong customer service and operational performance.

Next big goal: To grow the business to $100 million by the end of 2025.

First turning point in your career: A major turning point came in 2015, when I decided to start truly listening and following the process. Up to that point, I thought I had to figure everything out on my own, but once I embraced the proven systems and advice from others, everything started to change.

Best business decision: The best business decision I ever made was joining Neighborly. It gave me access to a network of support, proven systems, and like-minded entrepreneurs who pushed me to grow.

Hardest lesson learned: One of the hardest lessons I’ve learned is that I should have hired a CFO much earlier in my journey. Waiting too long cost me valuable time and clarity when it came to financial strategy and decision-making.

Work week: I typically work Monday through Friday, around 40 hours a week.

Exercise/workout: I walk or run a minimum of two miles daily at 5 a.m.

Best advice you ever got: M.B. Walker told me, “Not everyone wants a Cadillac. Eighty percent is good enough.” This advice is a reminder that perfection isn’t always the goal. Sometimes, striving for 100% slows people down, burns out your team, or causes you to miss opportunities. Not every customer wants a top-of-the-line solution. They want something dependable that meets their needs. It’s about getting it right while delivering value and then moving forward.

What’s your passion in business? At the heart of everything I do is a desire to serve, whether it’s my team, our customers, or the community. I believe that business is about people, and when you focus on helping people succeed, your success naturally follows. I also have a deep passion for growth, not just financial growth, but personal and professional growth.

How do you balance life and work? I believe you must make time for anything you truly want. You must set priorities and be intentional with your schedule so that your business and personal life both get the attention they deserve.

Guilty pleasure: I love adventures and anything outdoors. I like wearing camo and sneaking away for a quiet afternoon of fishing. It clears my head and is a great way to relax. Cooking different types of foods in very large quantities for my family, friends, and team is also something I love to do.

Favorite book: The Power of Consistency by Weldon Long. It taught me that success comes from small, disciplined actions done consistently over time. The book reinforced the importance of aligning my daily habits with long-term goals, something that’s been key in both my personal growth and business success.

Favorite movie: My favorite movie is “The Help” because it’s a powerful story about courage, dignity, and standing up for what’s right even when it’s hard to do.

What do most people not know about you? How much time I spend on the phone. It’s a big part of how I stay connected with my team, solve problems quickly, and keep my business moving forward.

Pet peeve: Dishes left in the sink. It feels like such an easy thing to take care of, and when it’s not done, it signals a lack of consideration for others.

What did you want to be when you grew up? A firefighter. I admired the bravery and purpose behind that job, and I always liked the idea of helping people during critical moments.

Last vacation: A fishing trip to Marco Beach, Florida, in April. It was a great chance to unwind, enjoy the water, and recharge. Nothing beats a peaceful day of fishing and time away from the daily grind.

Person you’d most like to have lunch with: Country music artist John Conlee. I’ve always appreciated his music and the down-to-earth stories he tells. I think he’s someone who’d have a lot of wisdom and good conversation to share.

MANAGEMENT

Business philosophy: My business philosophy is to lead by example. I believe people will follow what you do more than what you say.

Management method or style: Hardcore. I hold high standards, but it’s rooted in my wanting people to succeed.

Greatest challenge: Consistency. It’s easy to start strong, but sustaining performance every day matters most, and it takes real discipline.

How do others describe you? Crazy but caring. I am an intense person, but people know my heart is in the right place.

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn? Yes. I have been on both ends. I always use it as an opportunity to learn. I like it when people are brutally honest. Honesty truly helps me grow faster and avoid blind spots.

One thing you’re looking to do better: I want to be healthier. It’s easy to prioritize business, but I know my energy depends on staying strong and well.

How you give your team room to innovate and experiment: I encourage smart risks and support my team when they try new things even if it doesn’t work out the first time.

How close are you to operations? I don’t have to be, but I like to be. Staying involved keeps me grounded and aware of the real challenges my team sees out in the field.

What are the two most important things you rely on from your franchisor? To be a sounding board for me and to take the walls down. I need transparency and a partner who will challenge me, not just agree with me.

What you need from vendors: Streamlined support and no friction. I value working with partners who make things easier, not more complicated.

Have you changed your marketing strategy in response to the economy? How? Yes. I’ve spent more and optimized more. I like to double down on what works and to make adjustments fast to stay ahead.

How is social media affecting your business? It is great. It helps us connect with customers fast and showcase our team’s personality.

In what ways are you using technology (like AI) to manage your business? In all avenues, such as call center, marketing, in-home recording, and tech coaching. AI helps me work smarter and personalize the customer experience better.

How do you hire and fire? We use a platform called Paradox for hiring, recruiting, and training. An AI assistant responds to an application and sets up a phone interview. We then perform a DISC assessment to assess a candidate’s personality and whether they would be a fit with us. We aim to hire for fit, and I hold people accountable with clear metrics.

How do you train and retain? We hold daily sessions for individuals and twice-weekly sessions for teams. We host PowerBoost events on Saturdays once a quarter, which provide company-wide training opportunities. In addition to the training, it includes role-playing sessions and fun team-building events in the evening. My team’s culture of constant learning keeps my team growing and engaged.

How do you deal with problem employees? Coaching and one-on-one meetings. I believe in giving people a real chance to improve before making tough calls.

Fastest way into your doghouse: I try not to have one. I lead with grace, but a lack of ownership is something I won’t ignore.

BOTTOM LINE

Annual revenue: $70 million. We’ve worked hard to build a strong foundation, and it’s paying off.

Goals over the next year: Grow to $100 million. We’ve got a clear road map and the right people in place to get there.

Growth meter: How do you measure your growth? We monitor KPIs in real time to help us make quick, informed decisions. Our CRM tracks daily revenue and daily sales, and we constantly watch it to see if we are meeting our goals. We have a saying that the circle of life for our company is from the call center to the janitor. Having all this data helps us make good decisions.

Vision meter: Where do you want to be in five years? 10 years? I want to be the largest Neighborly franchise owner. I want to set the standard that others aim to follow.

Do you have brands in different segments? Why/why not? Yes. I like spreading the risk and leveraging leads across multiple verticals. It also allows us to create cross-promotional opportunities and serve more customer needs.

How is the economy in your region(s) affecting you, your employees, your customers? It’s different than before but still growing at 24%. We’re adapting and finding ways to scale profitably.

Are you experiencing economic growth in your market? Yes. We see consistent demand and increased service volume month over month.

How do changes in the economy affect the way you do business? Being flexible is important. We adjust our pricing, marketing, and staffing as needed to stay resilient.

How do you forecast for your business? Year-over-year projections. We also evaluate by quarter to ensure we’re staying on track or need to pivot as needed.

What are the best sources for capital expansion? We look for partners who believe in our long-term vision, not just the numbers.

Experience with private equity, local banks, national banks, other institutions? Why/why not? We do leverage local banks, and we are very familiar with private equity. The best time to get a line of credit is when you don’t need it, so we stay prepared.

What are you doing to take care of your employees? I like to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, take them to lunch, do company outings, take reward trips, etc. When employees feel seen and valued, they bring their best every day.

How are you handling rising employee costs (payroll, minimum wage, healthcare, etc.)? We price to be able to take care of our employees. If you take care of your people, then the rest is history, and your customers feel the difference too.

What laws and regulations are affecting your business, and how are you dealing with them? They are improving the industry and allowing the industry to require better-trained teams. We’re proactive with compliance so that we can lead, not chase, industry standards.

How do you reward/recognize top-performing employees? Trips, annual awards ceremony, SPIFFs, vacations, etc. Recognition fuels motivation and loyalty.

What kind of exit strategy do you have in place? I plan to grow a leadership team and add partners. I will eventually serve in an advisory role followed by retiring one day. Succession planning is already part of how I lead today.