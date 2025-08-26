QSR Veterans Expand With 3 Drybar Locations

OM Group, a multi-brand franchise operating company with a strong presence in the QSR space, has signed a development agreement to open three Drybar locations. Units are scheduled for Lansing, Michigan, as well as Akron and Youngstown-Boardman, Ohio

Led by experienced franchisee Mandy Ristic and her partners Kalpesh and Amit Patel, OM Group has successfully scaled top-tier QSR brands since 2016, earning multiple Developer of the Year awards across a portfolio that includes Smoothie King, Dunkin' Donuts, Wingstop, Jimmy John's, Baskin-Robbins, and Qdoba.

"We've always sought brands that offer a strong business model while genuinely making people feel good, and Drybar does exactly that," Ristic said. "The first time I visited a Drybar, I saw how transformational the experience was for guests and knew it was something special. It's more than a blowout. It's about confidence, care, and creating a moment for yourself. We're excited to bring that energy to communities we already know and love."

Ristic discovered Drybar through frequent travel and quickly became a loyal fan. Her firsthand experiences, often witnessing confidence-boosting and emotional moments inside the shop, inspired her to explore ownership.

The team's first Drybar location will open in Lansing and marks a brand debut in that market, close to where Ristic resides in the Detroit area. A trusted operator from their current leadership team will oversee day-to-day operations, and Ristic's daughter, currently enrolled in cosmetology school, is eager to be involved, making this a multi-generational business venture.

"We look for franchise partners who not only understand how to scale a business, but who also share our passion for creating exceptional guest experiences, and Mandy and the OM Group check every box," said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands, Drybar's platform company. "They bring a strong operational track record, a deep connection to their communities, and a genuine belief in what Drybar stands for. As part of our new strategy to align with experienced franchise operators, this signing is proof of that vision in action. We're confident they'll make a meaningful impact as they grow the brand in these new markets."