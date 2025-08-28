Why Service Brands Are the Next Big Move for Multi-Unit Franchise Growth

The service sector is becoming one of the most attractive opportunities for multi-unit growth for franchise owners. Market trends such as aging housing inventory, longer vehicle lifespans, and a growing skilled-trades workforce are providing growth opportunities in a variety of service-based industries like home repairs and auto care. These shifts are opening doors to recession-resilient businesses with scalable potential.

A market on the rise

The numbers paint a clear picture of the thriving service industries. The U.S. automotive service market is projected to hit $199.38 billion in 2025 and climb to $266.5 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. The average car, SUV, or truck now has a lifespan of more than 12 years, which is double what it was in 1970, meaning drivers are investing in repairs over replacements.

As for home services, it’s a very similar story. Valued at $870 billion in 2025, the industry is expected to reach $1.42 trillion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. Within home services is the garage door installation and repair market, which has grown seven percent annually over the past five years, driven by both new home construction and homeowners upgrading instead of moving.

While these statistics highlight the opportunity, they only tell part of the story. The real engine behind this growth is the workforce, making it possible.

The skilled trade boom

As the student debt crisis tops $1.7 trillion, more students are choosing skilled trades and vocational schools over four-year degrees. Vocational school enrollment has grown nearly 20 percent since 2020, with HVAC programs surging more than 50 percent in the past year.

These aren’t just numbers on a page; they represent a new generation of technicians, mechanics, and installers who are building careers in essential industries and will grow your business. They’re the future managers, trainers, and potential owners who can help your business run smoothly and successfully scale operations.

Why multi-unit franchisees should pay attention

Service brands offer advantages that food, retail, or fitness concepts can’t match. When people’s wallets get tight, they’ll minimize their spending at restaurants, retail stores, fitness, and on wellness services. But they can’t skip out on required maintenance for their cars and homes. This maintenance isn’t seasonally dependent; business owners see year-round demand. Plus, with the growing skilled trade pipeline, operators now have access to talent pools that didn’t exist at this scale just a few years ago.

Growth opportunities for franchise owners

Service franchises offer multiple pathways into ownership and expansion:

Multi-unit portfolio diversification: Adding service brands alongside food or retail concepts to your portfolio will help spread the risk and tap into new recession-resistant revenue streams.

Adding service brands alongside food or retail concepts to your portfolio will help spread the risk and tap into new recession-resistant revenue streams. Invest in your workers: Partnering with local trade schools or vocational programs can create a steady pipeline of skilled labor. These partnerships not only strengthen your current workforce but also position your business to expand into new territories with trained, trusted teams already in place.

Partnering with local trade schools or vocational programs can create a steady pipeline of skilled labor. These partnerships not only strengthen your current workforce but also position your business to expand into new territories with trained, trusted teams already in place. From trades worker to business owner: Skilled workers with industry experience can leverage the franchise model to transition into ownership with a proven business model, brand recognition, training, and operational support.

Skilled workers with industry experience can leverage the franchise model to transition into ownership with a proven business model, brand recognition, training, and operational support. Leverage outside capital: Strategic investment from silent or minority partners can provide the resources needed to scale more quickly, acquire additional locations, and invest in your workforce.

If you're looking to expand beyond traditional restaurant or retail franchises, the combination of market demand and growing workforce makes this the perfect time to invest in service brands. Multi-unit franchise owners who start now can scale their service portfolios to deliver steady returns, create career pathways for skilled workers, and position themselves for sustainable growth in a changing franchise landscape.

Mike Esposito is the co-managing partner for the private investment firm, Franchise Equity Partners.