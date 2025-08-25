Challenge the Pros: Tony DiPietro on Developing The Discovery Day Process

How did you develop your discovery day process, and what are its key elements?

Tony DiPietro, CFE

Vice President of Emerging Market Development

Biggby Coffee

The original discovery day hosted by Biggby Coffee was held at our home office in East Lansing, Michigan. These events ran from early morning to mid-afternoon twice a month and were designed to connect with individuals interested in owning their own Biggby Coffee shop. Throughout the day, home office team members guided prospects through a series of presentations and demonstrations where they learned about the company’s history, the training process, daily operations, marketing strategies, and our core values. In addition to structured learning, attendees had the opportunity to tour the coffee roasting facility, engage casually with team members, and ask questions.

In 2020, Biggby Coffee’s discovery day process evolved due to the unprecedented challenges brought on by Covid. With in-person events on hold for an unknown period, the Biggby team seized the opportunity to pivot and develop an alternative way to connect with prospective franchisees, which led to the creation of the Biggby Coffee Franchising Webinar. This monthly, one-hour webinar incorporates all the key components of the original discovery day, offering a condensed yet comprehensive introduction to the brand. The webinars feature a panel of home office team members, existing franchisees, and occasional guest appearances from the co-CEOs. Together, they provide insights into what franchise ownership entails and the types of support franchisees can expect. These webinars are low pressure and informative and have become a valuable first step in the brand’s franchise pipeline.

The transition to digital also brought added benefits in terms of expansion opportunities and geographic reach. A virtual discovery day allows the Biggby team to connect with more people, more frequently, and in more locations than before the pandemic. That being said, Biggby still believes there’s no true substitute for the value of face-to-face interaction. Alongside the Franchising Webinars, Biggby Coffee also offers in-person mini-discovery days or open houses at locations across the country. These events, hosted by both home office team members and area representatives in applicable selling territories, give potential franchisees the chance to tour a live store, meet the team, experience the culture and operations firsthand, and, of course, enjoy a delicious beverage from the Biggby menu.

By combining digital tools with in-person experiences, Biggby Coffee has created a discovery process that’s flexible and authentic and gives prospects a genuine look at how they can build a life they love with Biggby Coffee.