67% of U.S. Households Bought Burger King in Past Year
Numerator's Retailer, Restaurant & Brand Snapshots provide a quick look at key shopping metrics and shopper profiles for a variety of U.S. retailers, limited-service restaurants, and brands. The company recently added 10 restaurants to its list to include Arby's, Burger King, Culver's, Dairy Queen, Hardee's, Jimmy John's, Papa Johns, Pizza Hut, Raising Cane's, and Wingstop. Here are a few new restaurant insights:
- Arby's guests are 37% more likely to live in rural areas and 22% more likely to be White compared to all consumers.
- 67% of U.S. households purchased Burger King in the past year, visiting an average of 11 times and spending $129.
- 48% of Culver's guests are Boomers+, followed by Gen X (28%), Millennials (18%), and Gen Z (6%).
- Dairy Queen guests spend an average of $85 annually at the restaurant.
- Compared to all consumers, Hardee's guests are 79% more likely to live in a rural area, 34% more likely to be Boomers+, and 34% more likely to be Black.
- Gen X (34%) is the generation that frequents Jimmy John's the most.
- Papa Johns guests visit the restaurant an average of three times per year, and they are 40% more likely to dine out four or more times a week.
- Pizza Hut guests are 31% more likely to be Black and 16% more likely to be Hispanic compared to all consumers.
- Raising Cane's guests are more likely to be multi-cultural, high-income Gen Zers who live in urban areas.
- Wingstop guests are twice as likely to be Black or Hispanic consumers and 1.5 times more likely to be Gen Z compared to the average consumer.
Published: September 1st, 2025
