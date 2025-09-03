Largest Honey Baked Ham Group Signs Up for 8 More

The Davis Restaurant Group, Honey Baked Ham Company's most prominent franchise group, agreed to open eight new stores in Mint Hill and Wax Haw, North Carolina; Chesapeake, Virginia; Des Moines, Iowa; and Bel Air, Maryland.

Led by founder Matt Davis, who is continuing his father's legacy as Honey Baked Ham's first franchisee in 1998, The Davis Restaurant Group has grown into the brand's largest and most prominent operating group. Since launching in 2013, the group has built an impressive portfolio and currently owns and operates 22 Honey Baked Ham locations across six states.

"HoneyBaked has been deeply woven into my family's story for more than three decades, and it's incredibly fulfilling to keep that tradition alive in new communities," said Davis, founder of The Davis Restaurant Group. "This new agreement to develop eight more stores reflects the confidence we have in the brand and the strong support system behind it. We've built something special over the years, and seeing guests return time after time is what continues to drive us. We're excited to bring that same level of hospitality and quality here.

Davis' development timeline is set to roll out over the next several years. The first openings are planned for September 2026 in Bel Air, Maryland; Chesapeake, Virginia; and Des Moines, Iowa. In September 2027, new Honey Baked Ham locations are projected for Chesapeake, Virginia; Des Moines, Iowa; and Mint Hill, North Carolina. The expansion will continue into September 2028 with additional stores slated for Chesapeake, Virginia, and Waxhaw, North Carolina.

"Matt and his team have consistently demonstrated what it means to be outstanding franchise partners," said Jerry DeFeo, vice president of franchise operations at The Honey Baked Ham Co. "Matt and his entire family have had a long-standing commitment to excellence and growth that has had a lasting impact on our brand. We're proud to support them as they build on that momentum and expand their reach. We look forward to the impact they'll make as we continue to grow our presence nationwide."