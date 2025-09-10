 Partners To Open 7 Goldfish Swim School Units

Partners To Open 7 Goldfish Swim School Units

By: M. Scott Morris | 984 Reads | 1 Shares

Partners To Open 7 Goldfish Swim School Units

GSS Los Angeles, led by local entrepreneurs Jason Adler and Alex Wang, signed an agreement to open seven Goldfish Swim School locations in Los Angeles. The first is expected to open in late 2026. 

Adler and Wang both come from backgrounds in investment management and live in Los Angeles, where they are raising their families. Recognizing the need for greater swim safety resources in their community, they were inspired to bring Goldfish Swim School to the market. 

"As fathers of children, my business partner Jason and I were drawn to Goldfish Swim School not only for its strong brand recognition and proven leadership, but also for the opportunity to bring quality swim instruction to families in a growing area," Wang said. "We look forward to expanding the brand in Southern California and building a strong foundation for future growth." 

Each location will feature a state-of-the-art, shiver-free 90-degree pool, a viewing area for parents, and a tropical-themed facility. Each school will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area. 

"As we expand further in California, we are pleased to welcome Alex and Jason into the Goldfish Swim School family, and we know their passion and commitment to water safety make them ideal school owners," said Chris McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School CEO and co-founder. "Their dedication will lead the way as they educate children how to be safer in and around the water throughout Los Angeles."

 

Published: September 10th, 2025

Share this Feature

Broken Yolk
SPONSORED CONTENT
Broken Yolk
SPONSORED CONTENT
Broken Yolk
SPONSORED CONTENT

Recommended Reading:

The Human Bean
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT

FRANCHISE TOPICS

Sonny’s BBQ
ADVERTISE SPONSORED CONTENT
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Conferences
Multi-Unit Franchising Conference
Caesar's Forum, Las Vegas
MAR 24-27TH, 2026

My Salon Suite
With more than 350 locations, over 200 units in development, and the lowest median buildout cost in the industry**, MY SALON Suite is the premier...
Cash Required:
$500,000
Request Info
Learn More
Home Franchise Concepts
Home Franchise Concepts is a leader in growing inspired and successful franchise brands in the home services industry, providing people with a...
Learn More

Share This Page

Subscribe to our Newsletters