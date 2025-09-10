Survey: Consumer Confidence Dips in August

Consumer confidence dipped slightly in August, according to the Numerator Consumer Sentiment Tracker. The August Consumer Confidence Score was 55.4 (-0.3 points vs. July, -0.5 points vs. last year), which is an average of how consumers feel about the job market, their household finances, and their spending comfort levels.

Numerator provides a comprehensive monthly view of consumer confidence, spending & saving considerations, and future financial outlook. Here's the latest: