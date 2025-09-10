VIDEO: Business Implications of the Current Legislative & Economic Environment

The 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) featured a general session that addressed how the evolving economic and political landscape impacts franchise operations, marketing, and technology.

The session explored the implications of last year’s presidential election, including regulatory shifts, labor policies, and economic trends, and their direct effects on franchising strategies. The panel shared their thoughts on how these changes are shaping opportunities for growth, innovation, and adaptation in a rapidly evolving marketplace. Attendees came away with implementable ideas to navigate challenges and leverage emerging trends to drive success in their franchise business.

Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now, moderated a session with the following franchise executives:

Sarah Davies, general counsel and VP, legal and government relations with the International Franchise Association

Darrell Johnson, CEO, FRANdata

See the video above for the full session from the Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) about how the current economic and legislative situation is affecting franchise brands.