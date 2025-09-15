 International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for September

Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your September look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.

Burger King Parent Company RBI Sees Strong Demand Internationally

Chick-fil-A Will Debut in Great Britain, Singapore This Year

Dave’s Hot Chicken Targets Expansion in Ten European Countries

F1 Arcade Announces First-Ever Franchise Deal

Gold’s Gym Inks Development Deal for 60 Locations in Brazil

Papa John’s International Plans for 650 Units in India

Raising Cane’s Plans Expansion into Europe with London Opening

School of Rock Celebrates 100th International Franchise Milestone

Shake Shack Plans First Restaurant in Vietnam for Next Year 

Slim Chickens Opens at Birmingham Arena

Published: September 15th, 2025

