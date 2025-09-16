Operator Bringing The Red Chickz to Dallas-Fort Worth

Entrepreneur Nazar Osman agreed to open three The Red Chickz units in the Dallas-Fort-Worth area, marking the brands first entrance into the market.

"I discovered The Red Chickz while researching franchise concepts, and their quality

food, social media presence, and strong support system stood out immediately," Osman said. "After visiting locations in LA and San Diego, I knew this was the right fit. Dallas-Fort Worth, especially the fast-growing North Dallas suburbs, is the perfect place to introduce the brand and build lasting success."

This move emphasizes North Texas as a top-priority development zone with long-term potential for dozens of locations across the region. This deal builds on The Red Chickz' Texas momentum following the Cypress (Houston metro) opening and a recently signed Beaumont franchise agreement. Specific site announcements and opening timelines for the deal will be shared as leases are executed.

"Dallas-Fort Worth has everything we look for in a flagship market, and having a partner

like Nazar makes this the perfect moment to scale here," said Shawn Lalehzarian, co-

founder and CEO of The Red Chickz. "Nazar knows the neighborhoods, understands hospitality at a high level, and shares our commitment to quality. Together, we plan to

build a meaningful footprint across the metroplex."