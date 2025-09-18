 VIDEO: Navigating the Path to Future Growth

By: Kevin Behan | 221 Reads |

The 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) featured a general session titled: Navigating the Path to Future Growth – Choosing the Right Brand Growth Options, Overcoming Challenges, and Preparing for Obstacles in Turbulent Times.

The session featured several large, successful franchisees who shared their stories about how they built their enterprises, including insights on choosing the right brand for expansion. They discussed strategies for dealing with challenging times, underperforming units, and how they prepared for obstacles along the way. In building their business, these franchisees relied on hard work, skill, shrewd management, intuition, and often a little good luck or timing.

Rocco Fiorentino, CEO of Benetrends Financial, moderated the session with the following multi-unit franchisees:

  • Luis Ibarguengoytia, Pizza Hut, Cru Food & Wine Bar, Ling & Louie's, Applebee's, Panda Express
  • Dawn Lafreeda, Denny’s
  • David Ostrowe, Taco Bell, Burger King, Blaze Pizza, One Source Utility Service
  • Nauman Panjwani, Choice Hotels, Hilton Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Total Wireless by Verizon

See the video above for the full session from the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC) about how several successful multi-unit franchisees have handled the ups and downs throughout their careers while successfully growing their businesses.

Published: September 18th, 2025

