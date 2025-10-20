2025 Franchise Operations & Technology Award Winner-Dave's Hot Chicken

With artificial intelligence (AI) and robots involved, Dave’s Hot Chicken might as well have invented a time machine to win the Overall Award for Franchise Operations & Technology Leadership during Franchise Update Media’s 7th Annual Franchise Innovation Awards.

More than 80 entries in five main categories and 21 subcategories were judged to determine the winner. Dave’s Hot Chicken took the award this year with its Dave’s of the Future initiative. The brand used the latest technology, such as AI-powered voice ordering, real-time tracking, and drone delivery, to create a smooth and fast customer ordering process. The strategic use of automation helps support the brand’s rapid growth while enhancing the customer experience through the speed and accuracy of orders.

The initiative was launched in June 2024 and is expected to be completed within the next two years. It features multiple technology operations, including robotic kitchen automation. Early returns from Dave’s of the Future have yielded positive results for franchisees and customers with increased sales, operator adoption, and positive feedback along with fewer inaccurate orders and waste.

We caught up with Leon Davoyan, Dave’s Hot Chicken chief technology officer, and asked about the technology the brand uses and how it is transforming customer experience.

Briefly describe Dave’s Hot Chicken’s “Dave’s of the Future” initiative. Dave’s of the Future is a brand-defining initiative designed to modernize and streamline Dave’s Hot Chicken’s operations through technology. It’s a comprehensive transformation of the QSR experience from the kitchen to the guest interface through automation, AI, and real-time data integration. The project reimagines how orders are placed and fulfilled, bringing together best-in-class vendors and internal innovations to drive consistency, speed, and scalability across more than 320 locations. Leveraging drone delivery, dynamic quote times, voice AI, and robotic kitchen automation, Dave’s is building a digital-first infrastructure to support its rapid growth while enhancing every customer touchpoint.

What were the goals and objectives in developing this technology? The primary objective was to deliver a consistent, mind-blowing guest experience across hundreds of locations without compromising on speed or hospitality. We aimed to reduce operational friction, increase order accuracy, and enable fast service all while relieving labor pressure. Another key goal was to future-proof our technology stack so that we could continue to scale without disruption and create an integrated system that could grow with our needs and those of our franchisees, restaurant teams, and guests.

How long did it take to plan, build, and launch this program? The initiative was first conceptualized in early 2024 and formally launched in June 2024. Many of the technologies had been individually piloted or lightly tested before that, but the formal rollout took several months of planning. Implementation is ongoing and expected to be fully completed over a 12 to 24-month timeframe, depending on pilot performance and location type. We’re already seeing strong results in pilot stores, and the retrofit effort is about 60% complete toward our 2025 goal.

What was unique about this innovation within the QSR industry? What makes this initiative stand out is the careful integration of technologies deployed simultaneously and how well they are customized to our operating model. While many QSRs test innovations in isolation, Dave’s of the Future is a coordinated ecosystem of tools (POS, KDS, drone delivery, voice AI, guest tracking, and more) all working in sync. It also includes robotic kitchen automation, which is still rare in the industry. Most importantly, the way we’ve built real-time visibility and feedback into the guest journey ensures that every new tool is actively enhancing our brand’s authentic experience.

How is this initiative consistent with the service Dave’s tries to offer its customers? At Dave’s, our service philosophy is about blowing guests’ minds and meeting them where they are. Every element of this initiative was chosen to do just that. Between faster service, better order accuracy, and clearer communication through SMS and order boards, the guest is always at the center of our innovation. Even the AI voice ordering system is designed with personality, wit, and the tone of our brand to portray Dave’s Hot Chicken’s no-frills, authentic persona.

What kind of technology is involved with this service?

QU POS system as Dave’s of the Future’s digital backbone

Kitchen Display Systems (QSR Automations) for operational efficiency

Custom mobile app tailored around the Dave’s menu ordering flow

Dynamic quote time tools (CURBIT) l for third-party delivery orders

Guest arrival and order tracking (Flybuy)

Grubbrr kiosks

Voice AI ordering (piloted in February 2025)

Drone delivery (launching in fall)

French Fry Roboto, a robotic fryer from Atosa

Digital menu boards

Order status boards with SMS functionality

How does this benefit your customers? Guests benefit from a faster, more transparent, and more personalized ordering experience. With live quote times, status boards, and SMS updates, they know exactly when their food will be ready. Kiosks offer better customization and shorter wait times. Drone delivery gets food to them quickly and efficiently. For digital natives, the ability to order in-game or via voice AI is another way we meet them where they are.

What was the impact on your franchisees?

Reduced labor pressure due to automation

Increased throughput and sales with kiosks driving a projected 5–7% lift and boosting average checks by 4–6%.

Better order accuracy (8.75% improvement), which also reduces waste

Streamlined training and onboarding via digital systems

Real-time operational insights that help them manage shifts and challenges more efficiently

What were some of the primary results you have seen with this initiative?

8.75% reduction in inaccurate orders

2.1% increase in guest sentiment scores in pilot locations (Google, Birdeye)

5–7% sales lift at kiosk-equipped stores

Faster order fulfillment enabled by real-time guest tracking and smarter quote times

Improved throughput during peak hours

Positive staff feedback on ease of use and reduced error rates

Strong franchisee adoption with 60% of retrofits complete toward the 2025 goal

What has been the response from your franchisees? Franchisees have responded with enthusiasm and growing confidence. Some were initially cautious about the cost and complexity, but after seeing the performance improvements and labor efficiencies, they’ve leaned in. Several have expressed appreciation for the clear rollout plan, the brand consistency it enables, and the way it grants teams more time to focus on hospitality and authenticity.