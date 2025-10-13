7th Annual Franchise Innovation Awards: 2025 Winners Embraced Technology to Boost Their Businesses

This year’s Franchise Update Media Innovation Award winners turned technological innovations and strategies into cost-cutting, time-saving efficiencies and increased customer engagement. Franchise brands—large and small, legacy and emerging—submitted more than 80 entries.

The contest recognized two overall winners: Goldfish Swim School won the Franchise Marketing Leadership Award, and Dave’s Hot Chicken took home the Operations & Technology Leadership Award.

A panel of expert judges evaluated each entry’s objective, the problem it solved, and the innovations required to achieve the stated goals. The four major categories are:

Marketing & Branding. This category asked brands what innovative solutions they employed to grow consumer awareness, engagement, and loyalty. It includes everything from traditional advertising and PR campaigns to social media, rewards programs, new product launches, and local store marketing campaigns.

This category asked brands what innovative solutions they employed to grow consumer awareness, engagement, and loyalty. It includes everything from traditional advertising and PR campaigns to social media, rewards programs, new product launches, and local store marketing campaigns. Operations & Technology. Systems and processes, along with replicability and scalability, are essential for franchising success. Who could do all that without advanced technology? Judges reviewed the most forward-thinking operations teams.

Systems and processes, along with replicability and scalability, are essential for franchising success. Who could do all that without advanced technology? Judges reviewed the most forward-thinking operations teams. Human Resources. This category examined how brands employed unique strategies and tactics to attract, hire, train, and retain the employees who best suited their vision and culture.

This category examined how brands employed unique strategies and tactics to attract, hire, train, and retain the employees who best suited their vision and culture. Products & Services. To meet the needs of today’s consumers, franchise systems must evolve products, services, and delivery options. Technology played a huge role in adapting to how customers ordered, paid for, and received their products or services in 2024.

The contest included five main categories and 21 subcategories. Winners in the fifth category, Franchise Development, will be announced at the Franchise Leadership and Development Conference in October.

MARKETING & BRANDING

Best PR Campaign

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Objective: Mountain Mike’s Pizza’s innovation objective was to expand its signature Heart-Shaped Pizza campaign with the introduction of the Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza. This initiative was designed to enhance brand affinity, drive consumer engagement, and boost seasonal sales through an integrated PR and marketing campaign that spanned traditional media, digital platforms, and local store activations.

Overview: Mountain Mike’s executed a multifaceted campaign to spotlight its two seasonal offerings, the Heart-Shaped Pizza and its new Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizza. The campaign secured national and local media coverage in top food and lifestyle outlets and included partnerships with food influencers and social media personalities. The brand also offered exclusive deals for rewards members while increasing campaign visibility through in-store signage, limited-time packaging, and strategic promotions on third-party delivery apps.

Results: The campaign reached an estimated audience of more than 625 million and achieved several key metrics. Mountain Mike’s sold nearly 46,000 Heart Shaped Pizzas and Sweetheart Cherry Pie Dessert Pizzas in February, representing a 25% year-over-year increase for HSPs, while sales on Valentine’s Day were the third-highest sales day in company history. The promotion received media coverage in nearly 30 national and regional outlets with television segments in a half dozen key Mountain Mike’s markets. The campaign generated almost 3,500,000 social media impressions and an engagement rate increase of nearly 9%. The brand also experienced a 135% increase in followers compared to the previous month, reaching more than 1.2 million accounts. Through 15 strategic influencer partnerships, Mountain Mike’s reached more than 300,000 social media users. Year-over-year loyalty transactions increased 135%, and loyalty sales were up 139%. In addition, 30,000 new members joined the Mountain Rewards program during the promotion period.

Best Digital Campaign

Primrose Schools

Objective: The Beginning of Something Big campaign was designed to showcase how Primrose Schools is the ultimate partner for parents to maximize the first five years in a child’s life and show educators that they can build lasting, meaningful careers at Primrose. The marketing team sought to demonstrate how the early years of a child’s life are filled with wonder and opportunity.

Overview: The Primrose marketing team launched the Beginning of Something Big to grow the brand’s awareness among prospective parents through digital marketing at the national level. It executed a full-funnel approach, including a series of organic and paid social media content, ads, blogs, brand emails, and school-level resources. A comprehensive PR strategy was designed to make the brand prominent and trustworthy as the top early education and care provider for prospective families. The concept began with a complete overhaul of digital creative and photography featuring Primrose students, capturing meaningful moments and learning experiences. Primrose engaged in two separate influencer campaigns on Instagram. It also leveraged a new creative suite and videos in organic social and paid media content at both the national and local levels, equipping schools with graphics, flyers, bulletin board material, and templates for enhanced local marketing.

Results: The digital campaign effectively reached and engaged prospective parents across the country to drive awareness of the impact Primrose Schools make in a child’s first five years. Findings from a national parent survey generated national and local media coverage, resulting in a combined total audience of 967 million and 203 pieces of coverage, including 141 backlinks to the Primrose website. National media outlets included MSN, Yahoo, and the New York Post. The paid social campaign produced 1.14 million media views, 877 inquiries, 34.9 million media impressions, and 138,725 landing page views. The paid influencer campaign with a top parenting and education influencer generated 135,000 impressions, nearly 700 engagements, and a unique reach of 92,000.

Best Social Media Campaign

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Objective: Dave’s Hot Chicken introduced two major menu innovations in 2024, Dave’s Bites and Dave’s Not Chicken. Both were backed by campaigns designed to drive awareness, engagement, and sales by harnessing the power of user-generated content and strategic digital marketing. The brand sought to amplify these menu innovations and drive tangible business results by leveraging the voices of its passionate customers on social media.

Overview: Dave’s Not Chicken and Dave’s Bites each received a tailored, high-energy social media campaign that embraced the raw, unfiltered nature of fan reactions. For Dave’s Not Chicken, the brand relied heavily on Instagram and TikTok and transformed exterior signage of several locations to “Dave’s Not Chicken,” creating eye-catching, “Instagrammable” moments that fueled organic shares.

For Dave’s Bites, the brand repurposed organic fan videos of customers’ reactions when taking their first bite for a Connected TV (CTV) ad, making it the centerpiece of the campaign. Dave’s followed up with a second wave of content, ensuring sustained engagement and prolonged sales impact. A simple TikTok search of “Dave’s Hot Chicken taste test” now reveals countless clips capturing customers’ reactions, effectively turning guests into the brand’s most powerful influencers.

Results: The dual campaigns for Dave’s Not Chicken and Dave’s Bites generated more than 200 million organic TikTok mentions and contributed to an 8-percentage-point increase in same-store sales. The Dave’s Not Chicken campaign led to significant guest acquisition with 54% of guests who ordered the Cauliflower Sliders or Bites being new to the brand. Guests who started with Dave’s Not Chicken were 45% more likely to return compared to those who first tried the core chicken menu. Fifty percent of guests who initially ordered a cauliflower-based item later transitioned to meat-based entrees, proving that the new menu innovation was an effective gateway product.

Best Local Marketing Leadership

Cicis Pizza

Objective: Cicis Pizza developed the Focus Store Program to support its underperforming locations by providing tailored marketing and operational strategies that address specific challenges. The goal was to help franchisees improve visibility, increase guest traffic, and drive sustainable sales growth through a data-driven, localized approach.

Overview: The Focus Store Program identified underperforming Cicis restaurants each quarter and provided them with dedicated resources to improve their performance. A thorough analysis was conducted to determine the root causes of problems, which may include low brand awareness, competitive market conditions, and/or operational inefficiencies. Based on these insights, a customized action plan was created for each location, incorporating a mix of hyperlocal marketing initiatives, digital and direct mail campaigns, operational training, and community partnerships. Key strategies included targeted advertising, guest promotions, and increased brand presence in the local markets. By implementing these tailored initiatives, Cicis ensured that franchisees receive the support needed to strengthen their businesses and drive long-term success.

Results: The program led to significant improvements across participating locations with the most notable impact seen through direct mail and digital media campaigns, resulting in a 15.9% overall coupon redemption rate. Many stores experienced an increase in sales and guest traffic. Discounted buffet pricing and family-friendly incentives were particularly effective. The initiative drove double-digit year-over-year sales increases, which proved that strategic, localized marketing combined with operational support can revitalize underperforming locations. By combining localized marketing efforts with hands-on franchisee support, the program successfully revitalized underperforming locations.

Cause Marketing Champion

Spavia Day Spa

Objective: Spavia Day Spa’s Mother’s Day campaign was designed to uplift women through self-care and community giving. The goal was to engage guests, franchisees, and vendor partners in a purpose-driven initiative that would provide meaningful support to women in need.

Overview: With the objective of uplifting women’s wellness, each franchisee developed partnerships with local charities dedicated to supporting women and families in crisis. More than $40,000 was raised and allocated to shelters, domestic violence support groups, and health and wellness initiatives. Spavia also launched the Mom’s Ultimate Luxury Spa Gift Basket giveaway, which was valued at $1,000 and featured a carefully selected array of high-quality spa and self-care products. Through this initiative, Spavia gave away more than $50,000 worth of luxury self-care essentials to more than 50 deserving moms who were nominated by guests. Every Spavia location across the U.S. participated and helped raise funds, organize local donation efforts, and promote the initiative to its customers.

Results: In addition to the funds donated to local charities and the more than $50,000 worth of self-care gift baskets distributed, Spavia saw a 7.9% increase in gift card sales, totaling $1.4 million. Promotion of the campaign led to an estimated 208 million national media impressions and seven million local media impressions. Spavia generated more than 1,500 new followers, 20,900 impressions, and nearly 1,000 interactions, which was the highest engagement since the brand’s inception.

Best Limited Budget Campaign (under $1 million)

Goldfish Swim School

Objective: Goldfish Swim School wanted to expand its reach throughout the holiday season of November and December of 2024 by connecting with diverse gift-giving audiences outside of the brand’s typical demographics. The goal of the campaign was to increase end-of-year revenue for the franchise.

Overview: This campaign utilized enhanced brand messaging told via new and existing channels to reach an expanded audience. Goldfish targeted the grandparent demographic with display ads on Amazon, TikTok, and AARP’s Facebook and website pages. It featured messaging about gifting opportunities for safety with children’s swimming classes that reached a wide audience of users who were already shopping for holiday gifts. TikTok ads aligned with organic social posts reached additional hyperspecific audiences. The campaign offered customizable location-specific package options that were most appealing to each Goldfish Swim School community. Goldfish also executed a co-branded sweepstakes with like-minded brands, such as Tonies, Tytan Magnetic Tiles, and Step 2. The campaign featured flash sales to increase urgency on high-sales days.

Results: The campaign was extremely successful in driving overall revenue, increasing package sales, and reaching new audiences across several metrics. Goldfish increased revenue by 90.2% year over year in November and December 2024, and package sales grew 72.3% year over year. Nonmember package sales outnumbered member package sales with 53% coming from new members and gift givers. Goldfish also received increased engagement on TikTok, AARP, and Facebook.

OPERATIONS & TECHNOLOGY

Most Innovative Use of Technology

Burn Boot Camp

Objective: Burn Boot Camp created Burn Intelligence to address multiple franchise system challenges by establishing a unified, trusted data platform with a franchisee-first mentality. Before this initiative, franchisees didn’t trust corporate data systems, leading them to create their own time-consuming dashboards. The project had three primary objectives. The first was to establish consistent and consolidated data and standardized KPI definitions. It also sought to create a mobile-friendly, franchisee-driven interface displaying key metrics needed to operate gyms each day. Finally, the franchise built specialized reporting tools for promotion tracking and lead management. Everything needed to be developed collaboratively with franchisees, ensuring system-wide adoption.

Overview: The Burn Intelligence project stemmed from a core insight: Data systems should serve the business users who rely on them daily. The team recognized that reducing technology costs while improving data quality required fundamental architectural changes. By establishing a single source of data and eliminating redundancy, the project created a more efficient system. These changes established standardized KPIs, provided regular feedback on preliminary designs, offered beta testing of dashboards before a system-wide rollout, and created a scalable foundation for future growth. Recognizing that most franchisees often manage their businesses on the go, Burn Intelligence was designed with a mobile-first platform. The key innovation was the Gym at a Glance dashboard with a concise view of the five most critical metrics franchisees need to see daily. This was complemented by a specialized tool kit dashboard for promotion tracking.

Results: The Burn Intelligence platform delivered substantial, measurable results across multiple dimensions, changing how franchisees operate their businesses and how the organization manages data. Before incorporating Burn Intelligence, fewer than 40% of franchisees regularly used corporate data systems. Within the first month, there was a more than 15% increase in franchisee platform utilization, and the vast majority have abandoned parallel tracking systems. Early indications showed gyms actively using the platform are outperforming peer gyms in revenue growth and consistently show higher lead conversion rates. The Gym at a Glance dashboard reduced the time spent analyzing daily performance from more than 30 minutes to less than five minutes. In general, the Burn Intelligence platform increased efficiency and created greater trust among franchisees while providing standardized definitions for KPIs and a scalable architecture that can grow with the business.

Most Innovative Use of Data

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Objective: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa wanted to create a centralized system that addressed the lack of real-time, data-driven insights into spa performance, staffing efficiency, and revenue optimization. The objective was to empower franchisees with actionable data to make informed business decisions, optimize scheduling, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Overview: To address the challenge of a lack of real-time data for its franchisees, Hand & Stone implemented a multiphase approach to designing and executing a new data warehouse and reporting system. They aggregated data from multiple sources to ensure accuracy and consistency across all franchise locations. The brand designed interactive dashboards and detailed Excel reports to provide real-time insights at various levels: spa wide, multilocation, and individual provider. They then built the Service Provider Utilization Tool, a proprietary feature that allows owners to analyze provider productivity and optimize service schedules. After initially launching a pilot with select franchisees to test system functionality and gather feedback, Hand & Stone scaled the system across all franchise locations while integrating additional enhancements, including comparative performance tracking.

Results: Hand & Stone successfully deployed a new data warehouse and reporting system, enabling franchisees to improve scheduling efficiency, make smart hiring decisions based on actual provider demand, enhance marketing effectiveness by tracking lead conversion rates, and increase revenue opportunities. When comparing the six months leading up to the data warehouse going live to the six months following the launch, Hand & Stone saw increases in the following key metrics: gross monetary sales (12.6%), total prospects (3.7%), total members (3.2%), service counts (3%), appointments hours (3.3%), available hours (4.1%), and schedule hours (3.8%).

Most Innovative Franchisee Support

AdvantaClean

Objective: AdvantaClean wanted to create a training program that goes beyond classroom learning to deliver immersive, hands-on experience and equip franchisee teams with the technical confidence they need to thrive in pressurized restoration environments. It created a full-size Flood House, a code-built structure designed to be flooded and dried repeatedly for real-world training in water mitigation and structural drying. The Flood House combines with AdvantaClean’s accredited certification programs, live-streamed courses, and monthly webinars to create a multilayered training ecosystem that supports every role, from owners to technicians, through continuous, practical, and scalable learning.

Overview: Recognizing that success in the restoration industry demands more than theoretical knowledge, AdvantaClean developed a training system that combines immersive, real-world practice with accessible, scalable education to support teams throughout their franchise journeys. The centerpiece of this innovation is the Flood House, which allows the training team to simulate real-world water damage scenarios by intentionally flooding rooms and guiding trainees through the complete drying and restoration process. This controlled, repeatable environment creates a transformative learning experience, bridging the gap between textbook learning and actual field conditions. AdvantaClean also created monthly webinars and virtual learning sessions to facilitate continued education for its franchise owners and their teams.

Results: AdvantaClean’s investment in its training infrastructure created a meaningful impact across the franchise network. The hands-on training in the Flood House helped bridge the gap between theory and practice, ensuring high preparedness and confidence in the field. AdvantaClean had 123 total course enrollments in 2024, delivering more than $40,000 in training cost savings to franchisees. By removing common cost and travel barriers through onsite and live-streamed courses, the brand made it easier for franchise teams to achieve industry certification while minimizing disruption to operations. AdvantaClean also delivers a steady rhythm of monthly webinars that focus on marketing, technology, and technical operations. The franchise’s training innovations, anchored by the Flood House and bolstered by scalable education and ongoing support, created a foundation for sustainable franchise success and operational excellence.

Most Innovative Building Design, Remodel, or Prototype

Dine Brands–Applebee’s/IHOP

Objective: Dine Brands wanted to develop a dual-branded Applebee’s/IHOP concept that allowed guests to enjoy the best of both brands’ signature items on one shared menu. By operating two brands within one space, franchisees could leverage shared back-of-house equipment, cross-train staff, share management, and maximize productivity by hour and head count, reducing overhead costs and optimizing space.

Overview: The Applebee’s/IHOP restaurant concept optimizes resources for franchisees by sharing kitchen facilities, management, and staff while maintaining the distinct identities of both Applebee’s and IHOP. This approach provides operational efficiencies and maximizes all day parts, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night, appealing to a wide range of guest preferences. Following Dine Brands’ success with dual-branded Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants across seven international markets, franchisee R. Hakim Corp opened the first U.S.-based Applebee’s/IHOP in Seguin, Texas, in February 2025. When guests enter the dual-branded restaurant, they will find two distinct dining areas to choose from: the warm, familiar atmosphere of Applebee’s or the bright, cheerful ambiance of IHOP. Shared common areas, including the host stand and bathrooms, create an integrated experience, while the optimized back-of-house and single kitchen provide operational efficiencies. Whether seated in the Applebee’s or IHOP dining areas, guests will receive one extensive menu featuring 124 items based on favorites from both brands, which can be mixed, matched, and ordered at any time during operating hours.

Results: On average, Dine Brands has seen the dual-branded locations achieve 1.5 to 2 times the revenue compared to a single-brand restaurant. In its opening week, the restaurant in Seguin achieved sales of almost three times the amount of its performance as a standalone IHOP. For Dine Brands, the implementation of its dual-branded restaurants abroad has been a key driver for growth. By introducing this concept to its U.S. development strategy, Dine Brands opens the door to appealing investment opportunities for current and prospective franchisees through conversions and new ground-up builds. Following the opening of the Seguin dual-branded location, Dine Brands and its franchisees plan to open 14 more dual-branded restaurants over the next year.

HUMAN RESOURCES

Most Innovative Employee Recruiting

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa

Objective: Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa wanted to help increase awareness and financial accessibility for career opportunities in massage therapy. It is often an overlooked field despite a growing demand for its services. Although schools often partner with massage brands for job placement and funding, Hand & Stone went further by leveraging its marketing expertise to support its 80 school partners. The brand also collaborated with an industry growth consultant to help schools and franchisees access grants. By increasing both awareness and financial accessibility, Hand & Stone helped hundreds of students enroll in massage school and created a direct, sustainable talent pipeline for its spas.

Overview: Through research and direct collaboration with its 80 school partners, Hand & Stone identified key barriers to declining massage therapy enrollment: Schools needed help attracting students, prospective candidates lacked awareness of massage therapy as a viable career, and financial constraints limited enrollment. The brand developed a multifaceted initiative focused on marketing support, financial accessibility, and industry partnerships. This targeted marketing effort helped schools generate more leads, increase enrollment, and, ultimately, create a strong pipeline of licensed therapists. Recognizing the financial challenges of trade school education, Hand & Stone partnered with an industry growth consultant to identify and secure grants, making tuition more accessible. Franchisees also played an active role by offering tuition reimbursement programs for graduates who go on to work in their spas. This dual approach not only eased financial burdens, but also incentivized long-term employment within the brand. These efforts strengthened the education-to-employment pipeline, allowing Hand & Stone to cultivate top talent and support its franchise network. It led to hundreds of new students enrolling in massage therapy programs and transitioning into careers within Hand & Stone spas.

Results: Through strategic marketing, financial assistance, and franchisee-led school partnerships, Hand & Stone expanded the pipeline of licensed massage therapists entering the workforce, addressing one of the industry’s most pressing challenges. Since launching this initiative, the brand has helped drive increased enrollment at its 80 partner schools with hundreds of students enrolling in massage therapy programs as a direct result. Franchisees reported tangible benefits with many locations hiring multiple graduates through school partnerships. By investing in local education, these owners are not only solving their hiring challenges, but also strengthening the overall industry workforce. Many franchisees have also introduced tuition reimbursement programs, providing financial incentives for graduates who choose to work in their spas. This dual approach has made massage therapy a more viable career path and has strengthened employee retention. Since implementation, Hand & Stone has increased available massage therapist hours by 8.9%. By establishing a structured talent pipeline, franchisees have been able to reduce hiring gaps, fill therapist positions quickly, and reduce turnover by 3%. This has helped spas meet the growing consumer demand for massage services and increased service availability, creating strong client retention and improved guest satisfaction.

Most Innovative Employee Retention

Celebree School

Objective: Celebree School’s objective was to create a structured, scalable, and sustainable career development program that fosters employee engagement, job satisfaction, and long-term retention. The Career Pathways program was developed to empower team members at all levels, equipping them with the tools, mentorship, and education needed to advance within the organization. By focusing on internal growth, Celebree aimed to build a high-performing workforce while also enabling franchise partners to expand successfully with a culture-first approach.

Overview: The Career Pathways initiative was designed to provide franchisees with a structured framework for employee development, ensuring a clear trajectory from entry-level roles to leadership positions. Key elements of the program include:

Personalized growth plans. Leaders invest intentional time with team members to discuss career aspirations and create customized development plans.

Leaders invest intentional time with team members to discuss career aspirations and create customized development plans. Training and development. Employees have access to tailored training programs that align with their career goals, equipping them with the skills needed for advancement.

Employees have access to tailored training programs that align with their career goals, equipping them with the skills needed for advancement. Financial support. Celebree offers funding for continuing education, certifications, and relevant coursework to further professional growth.

Celebree offers funding for continuing education, certifications, and relevant coursework to further professional growth. Mentorship and leadership development. Employees receive guidance and support from experienced team members, fostering a culture of internal promotion.

By focusing on internal career development, franchise owners benefit from an engaged workforce, reduced turnover, and a steady pipeline of qualified leaders. Rather than hiring externally to open new locations, franchisees promote trained, tenured team members who already understand Celebree’s mission, vision, values, and operational routines. This results in a seamless culture transfer, operational excellence, and a thriving business model.

Results: The Career Pathways program had a measurable impact on Celebree School’s HR retention efforts. Here are some of the top results:

Strong employee participation and engagement increased with more than 160 individuals active in the Career Pathways program.

85% of current management team members were promoted from within, reinforcing the effectiveness of internal career development.

Lead teacher annual turnover decreased by 25% since the inception of the Career Pathways initiative, significantly improving staff stability.

Employee Net Promoter Score increased by 58 points, reflecting heightened job satisfaction and loyalty.

More than 6,500 applicants applied to join Celebree in 2024, highlighting the program’s strong employer brand and appeal.

This initiative strengthened Celebree franchisees’ ability to scale and ensured that team members feel valued, motivated, and excited to grow their careers within the organization.

PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

Most Innovative Product Introduction

PJ’s Coffee

Objective: PJ’s Coffee wanted to serve its guests iconic New Orleans beignets across all its franchise locations. However, the logistics of adding traditional fryers to its real estate model were not conducive to existing franchise locations, which required hoods and vents. The brand developed the AutoFry MTI, a tabletop appliance that allows PJ’s franchise locations to make batches of beignets in three minutes and keep them fresher than traditional heat lamps.

Overview: PJ’s selected the AutoFry MTI, an automated, ventless frying system that allows the brand’s locations to execute this program safely without the need for large fryers and hood vent systems. The system was incorporated at its franchise location in Bowie, Maryland, along with several corporate stores as test sites where beignets were sold in batches of six to nine. The team focused on understanding operational logistics, customer response, and profitability, and the beignets quickly became the top-selling item in the test markets. This initial success bolstered PJ’s broader launch strategy, ensuring that each franchisee had access to necessary training, supply chain logistics, and marketing materials to seamlessly integrate beignets into their shops. Beignets are available in 104 of PJ’s 193 locations.

Results: By identifying a cost-effective, space-efficient frying solution in the AutoFry MTI, the New Orleans coffee concept successfully ensured that beignets could be seamlessly introduced into its franchise locations without significant and costly design overhauls or major operational hurdles. With this innovative product introduction, PJ’s is now the only coffee franchise to offer beignets. The pilot location in Maryland saw immediate success following the launch of its beignets and now attributes 25% of its total store revenue to beignet sales alone. Across the board, beignets are the top-selling menu item at PJ’s Coffee locations where they are offered. The brand hopes to expand its beignet sales to all its franchise locations, making the regional treat accessible to more markets as it expands.

Most Innovative Service Introduction

Christian Brothers Automotive

Objective: Christian Brothers Automotive developed a Vehicle Service Contract to provide a convenient, transparent, and hassle-free way to protect their guests’ vehicles from unexpected repairs. The goal was to enhance the overall vehicle service experience by making it easier for guests to stay ahead of costly repairs, offering peace of mind, and a simple, straightforward process from enrollment through claims.

Overview: Nice Difference Care+ is a subscription-based vehicle service contract that offers a modern, guest-friendly approach to extended coverage. Unlike traditional contracts, it is structured as a monthly subscription, giving guests complete control and flexibility over their coverage. With no long-term commitment, guests can cancel at any time and pay for protection for as long as it makes sense for their needs regardless of how many miles they drive. Christian Brothers Automotive built transparency into the process by requiring a vehicle inspection before purchase. If an issue is discovered during the inspection, guests can choose to have it repaired in order to include it in the coverage or decline and move forward with full clarity on what is excluded. This proactive approach avoids surprise claim denials and ensures guests are informed every step of the way. To further support the long-term health of the vehicles through ongoing maintenance, Nice Difference Care+ includes a $50 oil change credit every four months of active coverage.

Results: With nearly 1,000 active subscriptions to date, Nice Difference Care+ has assisted customers across the country in finding a better way to protect their vehicles. To date, more than 200 claims have been paid, helping customers save money on unexpected repairs. Nice Difference Care+ launched in phases and officially rolled out system wide to all Christian Brothers Automotive locations on March 3, 2025. The program was intentionally built to support consumers and provide franchisees with an innovative, value-added service that differentiates their shop and drives retention. One of Nice Difference Care+’s most notable advantages is that there is no third-party administrator involved because it was developed by and is fully administered by Christian Brothers Automotive. This direct ownership has streamlined the claims process, eliminating the long hold times that are often frustrating for service advisors. As a result, repairs can be completed fast, technicians can reopen bays quickly, and guests can enjoy a smooth, efficient service experience.

Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools

Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up

Objective: Kitchen Tune-Up and Bath Tune-Up sought a solution that would capture key customer insights, including style preferences, needs, and budget, while also enhancing the consumer’s experience. The brand created a visually appealing quiz that seamlessly integrated into its sales process. The objective of the Design Style Quiz was to innovate preconsultation processes by replacing the limited homeowner survey with an interactive tool. This innovation aimed to improve prospect engagement, providing sales consultants with richer insights before appointments. With the main focus being the customer experience, the goal was to also benefit other sides of the business, including marketing and sales. With an improved program and high-tech services, the objective was for closing rates and average job sizes to increase and for owners to gain confidence in pricing discussions.

Overview: With the development of the Design Style Quiz, Kitchen Tune-Up sought to improve customer engagement, create a visually appealing and personalized experience, and gather key budget insights up front. The brand chose an online platform that collected information on a variety of sales goals, including budget expectations, project scope and priorities, and style and product preferences. By transforming the approach, the quiz became a bridge between marketing and sales, setting the stage for strong customer relationships and improved business results. With the goal of innovating a personalized experience where customers can select their preferences to get an exact idea of what their kitchen transformation could look like, Kitchen Tune-Up crafted an engaging quiz on a platform that is user-friendly and aligned with sales goals.

Results: The new Design Style Quiz effectively addressed the growing demand for a more tech-savvy and personalized experience, creating a seamless path for customers from the initial stage of interest to the final purchasing decision. Engagement rates with the new quiz format greatly surpassed the results of the survey. While the previous preconsultation survey saw an engagement rate of only 10% or less, the innovative new quiz garnered an 80% to 100% participation rate. This dramatic increase in engagement translated directly into higher sales and a streamlined customer experience for participating locations. Since the introduction of the Design Quiz, Kitchen Tune-Up has seen a 22.8% increase in the average ticket size year over year and a 26.4% rise in overall sales.

Most Innovative Use of Technology: Services

Dave’s Hot Chicken

Objective: Dave’s Hot Chicken created an initiative called Dave’s of the Future, which uses cutting-edge technology to make operations smoother and service faster and to enhance the overall guest experience. As the brand continues to expand at a rapid pace, keeping operations consistent while boosting efficiency is key. Dave’s uses automation, AI, and real-time tracking to help team members work smarter and make it easier than ever for guests to get their food fast and fresh. Examples of the new technology include order-ready boards and AI-powered voice ordering, drone delivery, and in-game ordering.

Overview: Dave’s of the Future integrated cutting-edge technology to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and elevate the guest experience. By strategically implementing automation, AI, and real-time tracking, Dave’s Hot Chicken ensures fast service, improved order accuracy, and a seamless connection between guests and team members. The technology was deployed across all new locations with plans to retrofit the existing 200-plus restaurants over the next two years. Drone delivery was launched with a pilot program in five locations before expanding across Los Angeles and San Francisco with the potential to become the primary method for home orders. Dave’s of the Future also tapped into new digital frontiers, including in-game ordering with partnerships with several gaming platforms. Voice AI was piloted at two stores in February, and this technology will eventually expand to phone and in-app ordering, providing a more seamless, customized experience. CURBIT, another key feature, delivers hyperaccurate promise times and alerts staff when customers are approaching, ensuring that orders are ready at peak freshness. The goal of Dave’s of the Future is to create a guest-centric experience regardless of the customers’ plans or location.

Results: The results of Dave’s of the Future initiative have positively affected both operational efficiency and guest satisfaction. Since rolling out these innovations, inaccurate orders have dropped by 8.75%, reducing food waste and improving service quality. Customer sentiment scores on platforms like Google and Birdeye have increased by 2.1% in pilot locations, and kiosks and automation are projected to drive a 5% to 7% sales increase thanks to improved throughput and enhanced order customization. Beyond boosting sales, these technologies have created major labor efficiencies. Automation allows team members to focus on hospitality and guest engagement rather than manual order entry. Order-ready boards, SMS updates, and real-time tracking provide transparency, ensuring customers always know the status of their orders.