Finding the CX Balance With Personal Touch and Technology

At the 2025 Franchise Customer Experience Conference (FCXC) in Atlanta, the breakout session “Mastering the Art of Connection in Franchise Brand Experiences” addressed a central challenge for franchise brands: balancing speed and efficiency with genuine human connection.

Moderated by Valerie Eichorn, marketing leader of The Goddard School, the panel featured insights from Emma Dickison (Home Helpers Home Care), Aja Gregory (Handyman Connection), and Michelle Wells (Ziebart International). The conversation focused on blending technology with empathy to create personalized, lasting customer experiences.

“Customer expectations are changing in the digital age. There is no more one size fits all, and customization is important,” Wells said.

Gregory echoed the sentiment: “Customers are now looking for speed and automation but still want a personal touch.”

The panel emphasized that strategic use of technology, particularly CRM systems, is critical to building and maintaining human-centered connections. “CRM is the backbone of relationships,” Gregory said.

Wells highlighted how Ziebart uses HubSpot to tailor communication based on customer history and vehicle type.

Mapping the customer journey is another crucial strategy. Brands must evaluate every touchpoint to balance automation with personal interaction. “We coach and empower our franchisees so that they can coach and empower their staff,” Gregory said, underscoring the importance of frontline training.

The panel also cautioned against over-automation and ignoring emotional engagement. “What worked three years ago won’t work today,” said Dickison, advising flexibility with tech vendors and a sharp focus on measuring outcomes.

In closing, Wells urged, “Be obsessed with connection” and “strive to delight your customers, not just satisfy them.”

The takeaway: While technology can enhance the customer experience, authentic human connection is still what earns trust and loyalty.