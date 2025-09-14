Team Captains Wanted: Fast-Growing Waterloo Turf is Ready to Scale

One of our guiding mantras at Waterloo Turf is, “The separation is in the preparation.” That mindset, rooted in discipline, repetition, and leadership, comes from my years as a competitive athlete and has shaped everything about how we’ve built our brand.

Before launching Waterloo Turf as a franchise, I had spent years as an operations executive in the home services space, and I knew what it took to build a franchise that wasn’t just functional, but scalable. I also developed a clear belief: If I was going to start something of my own, it needed to be a brand that served a real need, not just a want.

That belief became a reality when I met Lance Ingram.

Lance had been working in the turf industry for nearly a decade and had built a strong reputation for his work transforming outdoor spaces into beautiful, low-maintenance environments. We were introduced through our wives, and over time, our friendship turned into a partnership. My experience in franchising, paired with his operational knowledge and vision for the product, made our decision to team up a clear and confident one.

Together, we began building the blueprint for franchising Waterloo Turf on a national scale. When we began raising funds, the opportunity spoke for itself, and the interest followed. The initial round was oversubscribed in 15 days, bringing in strategic investors who saw exactly what we saw: a real opportunity in a growing industry with no national leader. From day one, we’ve been intentional about filling that gap and building Waterloo Turf into the brand that defines this category across the country.

A changing landscape

Artificial turf isn’t new. But the need for high-quality, customized installation services has changed dramatically in recent years. Long gone are the days when turf was just for sports fields. Families, commercial property managers, and businesses are turning to turf because natural lawns no longer make sense in many areas not just due to climate changes, but also time, cost, and water.

Homeowners across the U.S. now see turf as more than just an aesthetic upgrade. It’s a lifestyle change. In many parts of the country, longer summers and unpredictable drought conditions make maintaining real grass an expensive, water-heavy hassle. The Environmental Protection Agency reports that up to 70% of residential water use goes to outdoor landscaping, and much of it is wasted. Turf flips that equation by dramatically cutting water usage and eliminating the need for mowing, fertilizers, and pesticides.

What’s changed is how people think about conservation. Water savings aren’t just nice to have anymore. In many communities, they’re a must.

That shift in mindset is opening the door to turf projects across a wide range of climates, not just desert cities or hot weather markets. From Colorado to Tennessee, we’re seeing strong demand from homeowners who want a clean, low-maintenance space that’s always ready to use.

A franchise team

When we officially launched the franchise in December 2024, I was confident the model would scale quickly. And it has. We now have 32 territories under development with active markets in Texas, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, and Tennessee. Our footprint is growing fast, and our approach has remained consistent.

At Waterloo Turf, we look for franchisees who lead like a team captain. That doesn’t mean you have to come from sports, but it does mean you need to be the kind of person who can take a proven playbook, rally a team, and execute a plan consistently. You don’t need landscaping experience to join us. You need grit, leadership, and a desire to build something you’re proud of.

We’ve invested heavily in training, technology, marketing, and hands-on support to make sure every franchisee has what they need to succeed. From day one, we’ve built the infrastructure to support scale because we’re planning for more than just a launch; we’re planning for long-term growth.

Getting Saturdays back

More than anything, Waterloo Turf is about time. For our customers, it’s about getting your Saturdays back: no more weekend yard work, no more dead patches, and no more wasted water.

For our franchisees, it means something even bigger: the ability to build a business that gives them their time back. That’s the kind of freedom we’re building toward.

Where we’re headed

In 2025 alone, we’ve expanded into four new states and deepened our presence in existing markets. We now have an established presence in the Texas cities of Austin, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, College Station, and Waco as well as Boulder and Fort Collins, Colorado, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Nashville, Tennessee.

But we’re just getting started. The next wave of growth will come from the next wave of leaders, entrepreneurs who see what we see: a growing demand, an underserved market, and a franchise system that’s already built to scale.

We’re not just looking for franchisees. We’re looking for team captains ready to take the lead.

Tim Lovett is CEO and co-owner of Waterloo Turf.