Kyle Beach Shares How Wonderly Lights Adds Services While Attracting Franchisees and Customers

For a brand that started as a seasonal holiday lighting service, Wonderly Lights could not afford to passively stand by and hope for steady growth over time. The franchise has taken an aggressive approach by using data-driven marketing strategies to attract franchisees and customers while developing into a full-scale premium outdoor lighting brand.

Director of Operations Kyle Beach discusses how the company, under Buzz Franchise Brands, has capitalized on the increased demand for high-end residential and commercial lighting. Last year, the brand introduced permanent holiday and landscape lighting, which helped drive new revenue streams for franchisees on a year-round basis. In addition to residential lighting, Wonderly expanded its commercial offerings to businesses with storefront locations and event displays.

Beach talks about the growth of Wonderly Lights, the ongoing training and support it provides its franchisees, and its heavy use of data and technology in marketing and operations.

Can you discuss the role of digital marketing and technology in your franchise development and marketing efforts, especially in the context of recent industry trends?

Beach: Digital marketing and technology are key to our growth at Wonderly Lights. We use targeted digital campaigns and data-driven strategies to attract franchisees and customers, respectively. Additionally, our digital training and marketing tools ensure franchisees are well-equipped for success. Technology has always been a driving differentiator for our premium outdoor lighting service. This includes our app-based design and mockup consultation processes and Bluetooth-controlled permanent lighting technology that enhance end-to-end user experience, all of which increase revenue opportunities for the brand. As the industry evolves, we’re committed to leveraging innovation to drive growth and maintain our leadership in premium outdoor lighting.

What unique challenges and opportunities arise when working in both franchise development and marketing within the franchise industry?

Beach: Balancing franchise growth with brand consistency is a key challenge in both development and marketing. Each franchisee needs tailored support while ensuring alignment with our overall vision. At Wonderly Lights, we turn this into an opportunity by using data-driven marketing to attract franchisees, leveraging technology to enhance customer experience, and providing strong training and support. This integrated approach drives scalable, sustainable growth for both franchisees and the brand.

How do you bridge the gap between franchise development and marketing?

Beach: At Wonderly Lights, we bridge franchise development and marketing by aligning growth strategies with brand consistency and messaging. We use data-driven marketing to attract franchisees in high-growth markets, while equipping them with tailored marketing materials and language to support success. Our technology-driven approach enhances both customer experience and franchisee operations, creating a seamless connection between development and long-term brand success.

How do you leverage your marketing efforts to attract new franchisees while maintaining consistency with the existing brand identity?

Beach: We leverage our marketing efforts to attract new franchisees by positioning Wonderly Lights as an industry leader with a scalable and profitable model. By highlighting key growth metrics, innovative lighting solutions, and strong franchisee support, we create a compelling case for ownership. At the same time, we ensure brand consistency by aligning franchise development messaging with our customer-facing marketing by emphasizing quality, reliability, and year-round lighting solutions. This approach builds trust with both consumers and potential franchisees while reinforcing our reputation in the market.

Building strong relationships with franchisees is crucial. How do your marketing efforts contribute to fostering such relationships, and what role does franchisee satisfaction play in growth?

Beach: Our marketing efforts contribute to building strong relationships with franchisees by offering ongoing support, resources, and consistent communication. We provide marketing materials, digital assets, and a strong online presence to help franchisees attract and retain customers. Franchisee satisfaction is a direct contributor to growth, as satisfied franchisees are more likely to reinvest and recommend the brand to others. By aligning marketing initiatives with the needs and goals of franchisees, we ensure their success, which in turn drives brand growth.

How do you measure and track the effectiveness of your marketing plans and the execution of the plans?

Beach: We measure the effectiveness of our marketing plans through a combination of analytics and key performance indicators (KPIs) such as lead generation, conversion rates, brand awareness, and customer engagement. We use tracking tools to monitor the performance of digital campaigns. Franchisees provide regular feedback on their lead generation experiences as well as local marketing efforts to ensure we remain aligned on next steps and future opportunities for improvement. This data allows us to optimize strategies in real time, ensuring that we’re continuously improving and adapting to changing market conditions.

What are some factors you look for when adding a franchise location in a new market?

Beach: We prioritize high-growth areas with strong demand and a good demographic fit. Our flexible business model works in both cold and warm climates, making it adaptable to various markets. We carefully select desirable territories for single or multi-unit franchise opportunities, ensuring excellent growth potential. With no stringent licensing requirements and comprehensive franchisee support, we are well-positioned to succeed in any market.

What is your biggest ongoing challenge in attracting qualified franchise candidates?

Beach: Our biggest ongoing challenge in attracting qualified franchise candidates is connecting with individuals who have the right mindset and drive. While experience isn’t required, we seek candidates who are passionate, eager to learn, and committed to following our proven system. It’s about finding people who are a strong cultural fit, have a growth-oriented mindset, and are ready to take on the challenges of running a business. By highlighting our comprehensive training and ongoing support, we help build confidence in candidates, whether they’re new to franchising or looking to capitalize on layering multi-unit opportunities to help drive our growth into 2025 and beyond.

What advice would you give to emerging franchise brands looking to establish a strong presence in both franchise development and marketing?

Beach: My advice to emerging franchise brands is to build a clear, compelling brand narrative that resonates with both franchisees and customers. For franchise development, highlight the support and growth potential, while for marketing, focus on key demographics for targeted campaigns that connect with the right audiences. Investing in franchisee training and resources is key to ensuring their success, which boosts the brand’s overall reputation. Above all, be patient and adaptable. Building a strong presence takes time, but with the right strategy, your brand can grow sustainably.

What excites you the most about the future of Wonderly Lights?

Beach: The brand's impressive growth, particularly with our evolution from a traditional holiday season lighting service into a full-scale premium outdoor lighting service. The overwhelming response, with more than 40 permanent, landscape, and architectural lighting installations after first introducing the services, demonstrates how well the market has embraced our position in the industry. This reposition has provided customers with a wider range of hassle-free, year-round lighting opportunities, while creating new revenue streams for franchisees. I’m also excited about our established expansion into commercial lighting, helping businesses enhance their curb appeal and stand out with dynamic displays.