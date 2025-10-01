 Crumbl and Wingstop Franchisees Ink 15-Unit Deal With Lola Beans

By: M. Scott Morris | 594 Reads | 1 Shares

Kirk and Coleen Jeter, a husband-and-wife team who operate multiple Crumbl and Wingstop locations, signed a 15-unit development agreement to bring Lola Beans to Collin, Denton, Tarrant, and Dallas counties, marking the brand's entrance into Texas. The drive-thru franchise serves coffee, infused sodas, and plant-based energy drinks.

"We've looked at a lot of great concepts while growing our portfolio," the Jeters said in a statement. "The moment we experienced Lola Beans, we knew we'd found a hidden gem. It has everything—strong culture, low labor, powerful unit economics. We believe Lola Beans will be the next major player in beverage franchising, right alongside brands like 7 Brew and Swig. We couldn't be more excited to take on the entire Dallas-Fort Worth market."

The first Dallas-Fort Worth location is scheduled to open in Q1 2026 with additional sites rolling out quickly as the Jeters target multiple openings each year.

"We're thrilled to welcome Kirk and Coleen as our partners in Texas," said Donny Bradley, co-founder of Lola Beans. "Their proven success with Wingstop and Crumbl shows they know how to scale brands, build community, and run great operations. They're exactly the type of franchisees who can make Lola Beans a household name in Texas."

Published: October 1st, 2025

