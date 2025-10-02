 Service Brand Deals Continue in Autumn

By: Kevin Behan

Service brands’ appeal to both existing and new franchisees continues to grow across the U.S. in all sectors. Selling points can include a lower cost of entry, fewer employees, no retail storefront, no perishables, a simpler business model, and the ability to work from home. Here’s a quick sampling to whet your appetite for expansion opportunities and diversification. Visit our Franchise Expansions & Growth News web page for ongoing service brand news.

Ace Pickleball Club and DoorDash Announce a Multi-Year Partnership

Arthur Murray Dance Studios Announces Key Leadership Hires

CertaPro Painters Welcomes Josh Painter as Chief Financial Officer

Currito Expands Ohio Presence with Three-Unit Deal in Dayton

Goldfish Swim School Inks Deal To Expand LA Footprint with Seven New Locations

Heights Wellness Retreat To Make Its Texas Debut with Secured Multi-Unit Agreement

Hounds Town USA Announces First Location Opening in Alabama

K9 Resorts to Debut in New York City

Launch Entertainment Secures Site for New Raleigh Park

Oxy Fresh Carpet Cleaning Expands Service Offerings To Include Dryer Vent Cleaning

Seniors Helping Seniors In-Home Care Services Expands in Massachusetts 

Sky Zone Appoints Stephanie Meltzer-Paul as Chief Commercial Officer

The Brothers That Just Do Gutters Expands to Central Maryland

TruBlue Home Service Ally Announces Opening in Arvada, Colorado

Ziebart Announces 17-Store Acquisition with Mattiacio Group

Published: October 2nd, 2025

