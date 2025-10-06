Are there other multi-unit franchisees, inside or outside of the restaurant industry, whom you look up to or learn from?

Consensus opinion is difficult to come by these days. That is why the first response to our question for restaurant operators, whether they look to or learn from other multi-unit franchisees, either inside or outside the restaurant industry, stands out. Five of the seven people we asked started their answer by saying “absolutely.”

Each multi-unit restaurant franchisee said they go to others for insight and advice. They may discuss daily operations, ways to improve and grow, how to treat guests, and train and motivate employees. Operators can share these thoughts with others at franchise conferences, industry events, or visits to other restaurant locations. This exchange of knowledge can be an invaluable resource to a franchise owner.

Perhaps even more encouraging is that many franchisees said they have reached out to other operators outside their brand or the restaurant industry. Regardless of the sector, many franchisees face the same challenges. The opportunity to discuss shared best practices and provide insight and advice to peers, regardless of the industry, is one of the biggest advantages of being part of a franchise system.

Depending on one’s level of experience, sometimes the exchanges that take place between fellow franchisees can develop into a mentor-mentee relationship. In Multi-Unit Franchisee magazine, we asked other restaurant operators if they have been in this type of relationship and what they have learned from it. Whether it is imparting wisdom to others based on years in the business or going to others for advice, there is a lot of value in being a mentor or mentee. See the Franchisee Bytes section below to learn about some of the major takeaways in being on either side of this relationship.

Albert Juarez

Company: Denco of Corpus, Inc.

Brands: 5 Wienerschnitzel

Years in Franchising: 18

Absolutely. Growth doesn’t happen if you stay in one place. You have to learn from others if you want to improve. I’ve always believed that no one stays at the top forever, and you can’t reach new heights unless you’re looking up and learning from those who’ve been there. Within Wienerschnitzel, I’ve learned a lot from fellow operators who’ve scaled successfully while keeping their teams motivated and their culture intact. Outside the brand, I have close friends who own other strong concepts. Whether it’s the same industry or a completely different model, the lesson that I've taken away from the franchisees I admire is how they treat their employees and guests. That kind of people-first mindset is universal.

Jake Alleman

Company: Cojak Investments, LLC

Brands: 6 Another Broken Egg Cafe

Years in Franchising: 17

Absolutely. I’ve been fortunate to have great mentors and business relationships throughout my career. Whether it's with partners, executives from other brands, or fellow franchisees, I’m always looking for ways to operate more efficiently and profitably. One of the greatest advantages of being part of a growing franchise is the opportunity to collaborate with other franchisees. We stay in touch, share best practices, and work together to solve challenges.

Stan Kramer

Company: North by Northwest LLC

Brands: 10 Qdoba Mexican Grill

Years in Franchising: 16

Absolutely. That’s one of the benefits of franchising. While I was one of Qdoba’s early franchisees, my son Doug has had the opportunity to grow alongside other operators and now lead our team into the next chapter, learning from both our peers and our past. It’s all about building a strong franchisee community where we share what is working and what is not. I’ve attended franchisee summits, visited other markets, and toured fellow franchisees’ restaurants to exchange best practices. Those insights continue to shape our strategy.

Matt Davis

Company: The Davis Restaurant Group

Brands: 21 Honey Baked Ham

Years in Franchising: 32

Absolutely. I’ve been fortunate to have a network of strong operators I regularly connect with, especially within the Honey Baked Ham system. Toni Gilbert and Louis Schmidt are two peers I turn to often as we all serve on the franchise council together, and they’ve both been instrumental sounding boards when I need insight or advice. Learning from others who are navigating the same brand and business challenges has been invaluable.

Bryan Paquin

Company: Three Alarm Subs dba Firehouse Subs

Brands: 8 Firehouse Subs

Years in Franchising: 19

My son, B.J., and I draw inspiration from industry leaders such as Chick-fil-A for their operational excellence, as well as Yum! Brands, RBI brands, and Target Stores for their innovative practices. By studying their strategies, we stay informed about best practices and emerging trends, which we adapt to enhance our operations and maintain a competitive edge.

Lucas Bergeson

Company: Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes of Wisconsin and Layne's Chicken Fingers of Wisconsin

Brands: 5 Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes, 2 Layne’s Chicken Fingers

Years in Franchising: 10

Growing up, my biggest influence was my father, who is a multi-unit franchisee and now my business partner in several Mooyah locations. Within the Mooyah system, I’ve learned a lot from both new and experienced operators. The new leadership has done a great job of opening even more lines of communication between franchisees. I’ve had the chance to connect with folks like the Depoles in Utah, who are just beginning to scale to multiple units, and Ron Camera in California, who opened his second unit this year. As a member of our franchise advisory council, I’ve also learned from seasoned operators like Barry Lattuca in the Northeast. It’s helpful to share best practices with others facing similar challenges.

Robert Zufall

Company: Harts Ventures Hospitality

Brands: 7 Moe’s Southwest Grill

Years in Franchising: 16

Absolutely. We’ve built strong relationships with other Moe’s Southwest Grill operators and peers across the GoTo Foods family, and they are some of the most thoughtful, growth-minded franchisees out there. We also look to leaders outside the restaurant space who have scaled with purpose while preserving their culture.

My business partner, Jason McElhaney, and I both have deep roots in franchising. I had a front-row seat growing up as my parents joined the Moe’s Southwest Grill system in 2009, and watching them build their business gave me a firsthand education. Jason led operations across my family’s five Moe’s stores, and before that, he was director of marketing and catering for one of the largest McAlister’s Deli franchisee groups. His early exposure to strong brand systems and disciplined operators shaped much of how we run our business today.

Franchisee Bytes

Have you ever been in a mentor-mentee relationship? What did you learn?

Yes. As a mentee, I learned the importance of setting personal and career goals and the value of being proactive in addressing challenges quickly. As a mentor, I've learned how to help others overcome personal mindset barriers so that they can find success on their journeys.

-Keith Johnson, COO/Franchisee, Amazing Food Concepts, 20 Qdoba Mexican Eats, 15 Captain D's, 1 Epic Wings

I have mentored several young people, and I always try to make time for young people trying to figure out what they want to do with their lives and answer any questions they might have. I have also had a mentor or someone I looked up to as we grew our business. I learned to ask a lot of questions and then keep my mouth shut and listen. Surround yourself with people who already have what you want, and listen to them on how they got there. The path will come, and I believe God will put the right people in your life to give everyone the opportunity and knowledge they need.

-Nick Crouch, Co-CEO, Dyne Hospitality Group, 118 Tropical Smoothie Café

My dad has always been my biggest mentor. Everything I’ve learned about prioritizing the value of guest experience and the fundamentals of the restaurant business, I learned from him. I also have a mentor-like relationship with our director of operations, Jeremy Johnson. He’s taught me a ton about developing people and prioritizing culture.

-Alex Karcher, Operating Principal, JCK Restaurants, 61 Carl’s Jr., 11 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 8 The Human Bean, 8 Dave’s Hot Chicken, 1 Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

Yes, I have. One of the things I discovered as a mentor is that you learn a lot from your mentee. I don't think everyone realizes that when they decide to go into being a mentor.

-Randy Pianin, CEO, Royal Restaurant Group, 61 Burger King, 4 Potbelly

Not formally, but I've had several high-quality mentors. I've learned patience, attention to detail, the value of true partnership, and how to play the long game.

-Mike James, Founder/Managing Partner, Guernsey Holdings, 122 Sonic, 20 Zaxby's, 3 Take 5 Oil Change

I started out in business with my father, Jerome Sr. He is my hero. He taught me about delayed gratification. It is important to reinvest back into the business and continue to grow it. We didn't just want to have one location. Instead, we wanted the multiple units we have today.

-Jerome Johnson, Multi-Unit Franchisee, John Cove Management and Jbar Inc., 4 Sonic Drive-In, 10 Dunkin', 4 Baskin-Robbins, 1 Jersey Mike's Subs

Yes, on both sides. I am who I am in large part due to my many mentors. I find great joy in mentoring others. Learning comes in both roles.

-Chad Given, Brand President, Sizzling Platter, 361 Little Caesars, 107 Little Caesars Mexico, 185 Wingstop, 92 Jamba, 33 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 31 Dunkin’, 7 Sizzler, 5 Red Robin, 1 Cinnabon

Not formally. However, over the years, I have built relationships with many industry veterans who have given me priceless advice. I would certainly be eager to be a mentor to someone else now.

-Ifaan Lalani, CEO/Co-Founder, Vibe Restaurants, 76 Little Caesars, 60 Wingstop, 3 Whataburger