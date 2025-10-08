Entrepreneurs To Bring Dill Dinkers to California

Bill and Georgia Revilla are leading Dill Dinkers' expansion across California's Central Valley from Madera to Visalia. They signed a regional development deal to open at least 10 indoor pickleball locations.

Georgia Revilla brings her expertise as a licensed dentist while Bill Revilla draws on his experience in hospital administration, global finance, and business leadership. Together, they also manage a successful rental business with a portfolio of real estate.

"Pickleball touches on so many fundamental needs, and I've seen it bring people out of their shell and build meaningful connections," Bill Revilla said. "Partnering with Dill Dinkers allows us to bring people together in an engaging and healthy way. Through the company's well-developed systems, project management and training, we're honored to bring something new and exciting to the Fresno community."

This will be Dill Dinkers' first expansion into California.

"Georgia and Bill have a vision for building something meaningful for their community, and that's exactly what we look for in our partners," said Dr. Ben Litalien, chief development officer at Dill Dinkers. "We're excited to work alongside them, introducing the joy of pickleball through high-quality courts and a welcoming playing experience across the Central Valley."