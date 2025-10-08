International Franchise News, Deals, & Opportunities for October
Each month, we bring you a roundup of international franchise news. Here’s your October look at global franchise news, deals, and opportunities.
Fatburger Returns to Japan with New Development Deal in Okinawa
Johnny Rockets Continues Global Expansion with Seven New Openings
School of Rock Partners with Sabian Cymbals To Expand in Canada
Slick City Action Park Announces First International Expansion with Activeon Partnership
Stretch Zone Expands to Canada
World Gym Corporation Advances Global Growth with Mexico MFA and Australia Expansion
Published: October 8th, 2025
