Q&A with Burn Boot Camp Franchisees Erica Wade and Allison Bradley

Name: Erica Wade and Allison Bradley

Title: Franchise partners

Brands: Burn Boot Camp

Units: 3

Years in franchising: 5

Why did you choose to franchise with a service brand?

We chose a service brand because we wanted to make a meaningful impact on people’s lives. Burn Boot Camp isn’t just about fitness; it’s about transformation and building confidence. By offering personalized training in a group setting, nutrition and goal-setting meetings with our certified personal trainers, and most importantly, a supportive community, we help individuals and families develop habits that lead to lasting change. A service brand allows us to stay hands-on and directly connected to the people we serve, which is incredibly rewarding.

How did you choose the sector and brand you did?

We first joined Burn Boot Camp in Charlotte, NC, and experienced how life-changing it was, not only physically but also mentally and emotionally. That experience motivated us to give others the same opportunity. We strongly believe in the mission to ignite global health transformation by empowering women and their families. When the chance to open our own location came, it felt like a perfect fit.

We launched our first location in Oceanside, CA, in March 2020, just two weeks before Covid caused the world to shut down. It was a tough start, but it strengthened our faith in the brand and its ability to foster resilience and community even during hard times. Our second location is a resale in Poway, CA, which we took over in November 2021.

What different skill sets are required for franchising with a service brand?

Franchising with a service brand demands strong leadership, communication, and adaptability. You have to be a people-first leader, as your success depends on building and developing a great team, creating a positive member experience, and fostering community. Our backgrounds in sports medicine/athletic training and business marketing/interior design also directly contributed to running a successful Burn Boot Camp.

You also need to be willing to pivot. Things won’t always go as planned, and being able to solve problems quickly while staying aligned with your mission is essential. Finally, operational discipline is vital; you need to balance the hands-on work of serving your team and members with the systems and processes required to scale your business.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

The biggest advantage is the impact. In a service brand, you can see the difference you’re making every day. For us, that means watching members grow stronger, gain confidence, and change their lives.

Another benefit is that service brands often have lower startup costs compared to product-based businesses and rely more on relationships and experience than on inventory. Your people and processes become your most valuable assets.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time?

Clear communication, consistent systems and processes, and a shared vision across locations keep everything aligned. You can’t do it alone; your success always depends on the people you surround yourself with. Building and empowering a strong team is crucial.

We focus on developing leaders within our organization and giving them the tools and autonomy to make decisions. This allows us to stay strategically involved while trusting our teams to handle daily operations.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

Ultimately, our most effective marketing comes from delivering an exceptional experience and building a strong community that encourages members to refer their friends and family. Social media has also been a powerful tool, especially when we showcase real member stories and transformations. This allows future members to see what’s possible and feel connected before they even step through our doors.

We’ve had success with grassroots marketing and community engagement. That involves showing up in our neighborhoods, supporting local events, and forming genuine relationships with people.

What would you recommend to anyone considering a service brand?

You need to be passionate about the service you provide. Your belief in the mission must run deep because it will fuel you through challenges. Invest in and love your people. Your team and your members are at the heart of your success. Listen to them, value them, and grow with them.

Lastly, stay adaptable. The plan you start with will rarely be the plan you end up with. Challenges aren’t failures; they are opportunities to pivot and grow. If you stay true to your mission but remain flexible in your approach, you’ll always find a way forward.