Partners To Open Largest Sola Salon Location

Erin Elgin and her business partner Patrick Elgin recently opened Sola Salons' largest location to date. Located at 2626 NE 2nd St., Minneapolis, Minnesota, the new facility spans 29,903 square feet and houses 101 studios and 114 chairs, making it a landmark destination for entrepreneurial beauty professionals in the Twin Cities.

The partners now operate 14 Sola locations across the Twin Cities, supporting more than 660 independent beauty businesses.

"We wanted to create more than a salon space—we wanted to build an entrepreneurial hub where beauty professionals can grow, recharge, connect with one another, and embody their true authentic selves," Erin Elgin said. "This facility is truly designed with their needs and desires in mind. The scale and amenities of Northeast Minneapolis make it unlike anything else in the industry. We're proud to be part of Sola's growth story and to give Twin Cities service providers a workspace that supports their creativity and independence."

Before the new facility's opening, 70% of the studios were pre-leased before opening. This flagship location includes a fitness center, yoga studio, and meditation room along with content-creation spaces, including a podcast studio and photo nook. Features include an in-salon beauty supply store, shower facilities, a creative space and event/education center, a break room with games, and practical resources, including a mail center, laundry room, and vending area. Outside, professionals and their guests can enjoy an outdoor picnic area and a private parking lot. Inside, there are comfortable waiting areas, and a drive-in garage. Sola Twin Cities offices round out the robust offerings.

"Our Northeast Minneapolis location is the ultimate expression of what Sola stands for: empowering independent beauty professionals with not just beautiful studios, but also a supportive community and resources that elevate their businesses and lives," said Daryl Hurst, president & COO of Sola Salons. "From wellness amenities to content-creation spaces, this location represents the future of beauty entrepreneurship."