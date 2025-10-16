Franchise Update Media Honors Top Franchises with 2025 STAR Awards

San Jose, CA, Oct. 15, 2025 – Franchise Update Media, a leading authority in franchise development, has announced the winners of its prestigious STAR Awards. The annual awards recognize exceptional performance in lead generation, recruitment, and overall industry best practices.

The winners were presented at the Franchise Leadership & Development Conference held in Atlanta, October 7-9. The awards categories again recognized excellence in franchise recruitment by investment level. The top franchises were honored for their excellence in the following categories: Franchise Development Website and Online Lead Form Submission & Telephone Follow-Up – up to $100,000; $101,000 to $250,000; $251,001 to $500,000; $500,000 to $1 Million; and over $1,000,000 investment level. There were also awards for Overall Best Franchise Development Website, Overall Best Online Lead Form Submission & Telephone Follow-Up, Most Responsive Brand and Runner Up for the Most Responsive Brand.

The event also recognized the winners of the Franchise Innovation Awards for Franchise Development. The four categories were: Most Innovative Lead Generation Program or Platform; Most Innovative On-Boarding Program; Most Innovative PR or Social Media Campaign; Innovation in Support of Franchisee Profitability & Validation.

“The annual STAR Awards recognize the brands that exhibit the top strategies in lead generation and prospect qualification, two important factors driving growth in the franchise industry,” said Diane Phibbs, VP, Content & Marketing of Franchise Update Media. “Franchising is a competitive sector, and brands must stand out and be responsive to prospects. We believe it is important to recognize the most successful strategies of our winners, and share those ideas with other franchises to enhance their own processes to achieve greater success.”

The awards are determined on the results compiled by mystery shoppers, who pose as ideal candidates and contact franchises through the company's website. The mystery shoppers contacted more than 100 brands, with each franchise evaluated according to a list of standard criteria for each category.

2025 STAR Award Winners:

Most Responsive Brand

Brightstar Care

Runner Up Most Responsive Brand

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans

Overall Best Franchise Development Website

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Overall Best Online Lead Form Submission & Telephone Follow-Up

Brightstar Care

Franchise Development Website

Snapology (Unleashed Brands) - Up to $100,000

Hungry Howie’s Pizza - $101,000 to $250,000

Mighty Auto Parts - $251,001 to $500,000

PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans - $500,000 to $1 Million

Goldfish Swim School Over - $1,000,000

Online Lead Form Submission & Telephone Follow-Up

Touching Hearts at Home - Up to $100,000

Comfort Keepers - $101,000 to $250,000

Marco’s Pizza - $251,001 to $500,000

Pinch A Penny - $500,000 to $1 Million

Celebree School Over - $1,000,000

2025 Franchise Innovation Awards for Franchise Development Winners:

Most Innovative Lead Generation Program or Platform

Cousins Maine Lobster

Most Innovative On-Boarding Program

Shipley Do-Nuts

Most Innovative PR or Social Media Campaign

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops

Innovation in Support of Franchisee Profitability & Validation

Empower Brands

About Franchise Update Media

Franchise Update Media has been a leader in the franchising space for more than 37 years. Founded in 1988, the company produces online franchise opportunity and educational websites, two quarterly print magazines, 12 newsletters, three annual conferences, independent research, and books, 100% focused on franchising. Targeting franchise audiences online, in print, and in person, Franchise Update Media delivers a unique combination of educational and lead-generation sources to help franchisors, multi-unit franchisees, opportunity seekers, and suppliers achieve their growth objectives.

For more information, visit Franchising.com.