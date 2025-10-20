What are some of the important factors of a successful LTO?

Limited-time offers (LTOs) can be a very successful strategy to gain visibility and attract new customers through a new menu item or short-term promotion. A lot of work goes into executing a successful LTO, from marketing and promotions to operations, inventory, and in-store signage. Franchise Update asked several multi-unit restaurant franchises what they believe are some of the most important factors in creating a successful LTO.

Several restaurant operators stated that a successful LTO should generate buzz and excitement about the product and brand, creating an overall sense of urgency among customers to take advantage of the offer. LTOs should also be heavily promoted so people are aware of the special. That requires additional marketing dollars, but it is essential to maximize the value of the promotion.

It is also important to research and know the latest consumer trends to offer a popular and desirable menu item with an LTO. One franchisee said his brand has a good awareness of what offerings are most popular in various markets around the country. A good LTO should also have a strong carryover effect that continues to drive customers to the location long after the promotion ends. In some cases, restaurant brands launch an LTO during a slow time of year or in response to a down economy to help offset lost traffic.

In the Franchisee Bytes section below, we asked other multi-unit operators how the changes in the economy affect the way they do business. Negative changes in the economy may mean people are visiting restaurants less, so operators must adapt to these changes and adjust their operations or plans for growth. See their responses below to learn how restaurant franchisees make changes to their business based on the economy.

Lisa Starnes

Company: Starnes Holdings, Inc.

Brands: 8 Captain D’s

Years in Franchising: 31

An LTO should be “new news” – something that is unique for our guests. We want our guests to get excited about our new offer, share it on social media, and create a FOMO that will encourage others to get to Captain D’s before it is too late. We need a brand-compatible, operationally friendly promotion that consistently impresses our guests.

Bob Ruggieri

Company: Synergy Restaurant Group LLC

Brands: 17 Checkers & Rally’s

Years in Franchising: 17

Adequate communication, specifically through digital methods to drive the campaign, is important. On-site POP and menu board messaging is also important. After proper communication about the LTO, adequate training and operations are critical. Once you have won the customer, you need to focus on giving them a great experience so they return after the LTO. Lastly, making sure the product is available is key. Announcing a great LTO and then not being able to supply the offering can really hurt customer goodwill.

Rey Vasquez

Company: Vasquez Hospitality

Brands: 25 Golden Corrals

Years in Franchising: 13

We rely on a deep understanding of guest preferences and emerging trends for successful LTOs. For example, we have noticed seafood boils have been a popular draw in some regions, while other markets respond better to offerings tailored to their local tastes. The key is creating experiences that resonate with guests in each market, while consistently delivering on Golden Corral’s promise of variety and value.

Rebecca Johnson

Company: Triad Donut Corporation

Brands: 3 Duck Donuts units and one food truck

Years in Franchising: 13

A successful limited-time offer starts with understanding your community and what will

excite them. They can tap into the seasonal excitement families are already feeling and give them a fun, shareable way to celebrate. I work closely with Duck Donuts’ corporate marketing team to leverage their promotional support while adapting offerings to what resonates locally. The key is creating buzz through our digital channels and in-store experience, ensuring my team is trained and excited about the LTO so that enthusiasm translates to our guests.

Franchisee Bytes

How do changes in the economy affect the way you do business?

When people eat out less, every visit matters more, and service becomes more important than ever. The last few years have been volatile, but I believe we’re not defined by the challenges we encounter but by how we respond to them. Over KBP’s history, we’ve seen many highs and lows, but this company is resilient and continues to enjoy the ride.

-Mike Kulp, CEO, KBP Brands, 828 KFC, 119 Arby’s, 85 Sonic, 56 Taco Bell

While we can’t control the economy as a whole, we make the most of the hand we’re dealt. There are different labor costs in different markets. We make sure we hire the right people for the long haul. Keeping employees happy is part of our long-term success.

-Sam Chand, CEO, Jasam Enterprises, 25 Checkers & Rally’s, 35 KFC

What stays the same is our process and prioritizing people development. What changes could be the speed of growth, the ability to access financing, or how we are scouting future locations.

-Alex Karcher, Operating Principal, JCK Restaurants, 61 Carl’s Jr., 11 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 8 The Human Bean, 8 Dave’s Hot Chicken, 1 Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

Economic shifts impact everything from pricing to labor strategies. For example, inflation has required us to reassess product bundling and promotional offers to maintain perceived value. We've also implemented tight labor controls to manage costs while still delivering a high-quality experience for customers.

-Jacob Webb, Franchise Owner, MPUT Holdings LLC, 22 Marco's Pizza, 4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

We look at any potential cost overruns and make sure we have great communication with our vendors. Regardless of market conditions, we lead with operational excellence and world-class service. That consistency is what sets us apart.

-Lawrence Kouri, Multi-Unit Owner-Operator, Dave’s Hot Chicken, 22 Dave’s Hot Chicken

We have increased our focus on providing a great product, exceptional service, and value for our guests. We are taking 2025 to focus on throughput and urgency and tightening up our operational processes and procedures to ensure the guest experience constantly improves. We are operators, and this is a top priority for our team.

-Nick Crouch, Co-CEO, Dyne Hospitality Group, 118 Tropical Smoothie Café

The economy requires us to stay adaptable. Remaining static isn't an option. We have to pivot and find creative solutions to navigate economic shifts. I believe monitoring costs is essential, especially during unpredictable times, to maintain stability and resilience. It's about preparing for tomorrow, not just surviving today.

-Yousuf Nabi, Owner & CEO of Gotham IP Inc., Gotham Cookies Inc., DBA Mrs. Fields Cookies, 10 Mrs. Fields, 10 Sbarro, 4 TCBY