From Franchise Development to the Corner Office: Leadership Lessons from FLDC 2025

Making the move from the franchise development department to the C-suite was the focus of an engaging general session at the 2025 Franchise Leadership & Development Conference (FLDC) in Atlanta.

Conference Chairman Shawn Caric, vice president of franchise development for Smoothie King, moderated the session, “CEO Q&A: Growth Path Through Franchise Development.” It featured a candid discussion between Sean Fitzgerald, president of TruBlue Home Service Ally, and Kristen Pechacek, president & CEO of MassageLuXe.

Both leaders shared their personal stories, reflections on their journeys, and lessons they’ve learned. They also described what it takes to make the transition from franchise development to the C-suite.

Fitzgerald, who has held leadership roles with BrightStar Senior Care, Wireless Zone/Verizon Wireless, and FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Centers, explained that knowing when to make a move should be driven by finding purpose, not chasing titles.

“Go where you can contribute,” he said. He saw a void in the market that TrueBlue could fill and believed he was the right person to make it happen. “I felt I could make a difference and have the license to make decisions there,” he said.

Pechacek added that leadership readiness isn’t always clear until you take the leap. “When you look at something (C-suite), it may seem overwhelming,” she said, “but don’t be afraid to go after it.”

The leaders emphasized curiosity and the pursuit of cross-functional learning. Pechacek, who previously worked in franchise development, said she intentionally expanded her knowledge across operations, marketing, and other departments. “I was already doing some of the things when I was in frandev,” she noted. “Learning other departments, like operations, helped me become well rounded.”

Fitzgerald echoed the sentiment: “Be curious about how marketing works, how frandev works, what it takes to be a successful franchisee. Spend time with people in the organization who are experts and learn from them.”

When making the move to the C-suite, Pechacek said one key realization is that franchising is, at its core, a business of relationships. “A franchise development person already has relationships with the franchisees,” she said, “and that’s a great skill to have in the C-suite.”

Fitzgerald added that it’s important to have a great team and to point them in the right direction. “Surround yourself with great people and have vision,” he said. “Share that vision with the organization.”

Both leaders acknowledged that being a C-suite leader can bring unexpected challenges. Pechacek was struck by how deeply her decisions could affect franchisees. “People’s financial lives are at stake,” she said. “That’s when you realize the weight of leadership.”

Fitzgerald admitted that even seasoned leaders sometimes wrestle with self-doubt. “I still have imposter syndrome,” he said. “I worry about not having all the answers, but my focus is on keeping the brand growing.”

Both leaders offered concise but powerful final advice for the audience: