CMO Roundtable With Haley Hughes, Director of U.S. Marketing at Spray-Net

How do you integrate technology into your marketing efforts while also ensuring a personal touch?

Haley Hughes

Director of U.S. Marketing

Spray-Net

As the world of marketing continues to evolve, integrating technology into your business is essential for staying ahead of trends, optimizing performance, and reaching the right audiences at the right time. But no amount of technology can replace the value of human connection, especially in industries that rely on in-person interactions and expertise.

At Spray-Net, the innovative home improvement franchise, we’re dedicated to giving local homeowners a convenient way to revamp their home with high-quality products, proprietary systems, and quality services. While technology helps us handle the heavy lifting of automation, reach, timing, and reminders, every customer interaction is designed to feel personalized, local, and human. We’re driven by our marketing strategy that is designed to help us scale like a tech company while connecting and building trust like a neighbor.

We intentionally embrace a hyperlocal approach, encouraging franchisees to immerse themselves in their communities. We encourage and love when our franchise owners appear in their localized advertising and marketing materials. This involvement truly fosters the neighborhood feel of our company and brings authenticity to our brand messaging.

Through their digital platforms, we guide and empower franchisees to connect with their audience in a genuine, relatable way. To further immerse themselves in their local communities, we also encourage franchisees to pursue sponsorships, such as charity golf tournaments or local speed skating teams. We suggest that they participate in neighborhood clean-up efforts. Such efforts are all about creating a strong sense of community pride.

The home improvement industry is competitive, and staying ahead of the curve requires more than just quality service; it demands an intentional marketing strategy. At Spray-Net, we turn to integrated technology, automation, and data-driven tools to maximize reach. Equally as important is blending that technology with a people-first mindset, which helps us build real and meaningful relationships. Those connections form authentic communities, which is arguably the most powerful and long-lasting marketing tool out there.

Our goal has always been to reach the right consumers, earn their trust, and, ultimately, breathe new life into their homes through services that feel personal from beginning to end.