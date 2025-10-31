PuroClean Franchisee Transitions from Service in Navy to Multi-Unit Ownership

Name: Russell Benes

Title: Franchise owner

Brands: PuroClean

Units: 3

Years in franchising: 11

Military experience: 8 years in the Navy

Why is franchising a good option for someone like yourself who previously served in the military

Franchising is a natural fit for someone with a military background because it offers the same sense of structure and proven systems that we relied on in the service. I didn’t have to reinvent the wheel, and there was already a framework for success built by those who came before me. In the military, you learn discipline, teamwork, and how to execute within a system, and franchising mirrors that environment. That built-in structure gave me the confidence to step into business ownership knowing I had both a roadmap and a strong support network

What are some of the skills you learned in the military that best translate to franchise ownership?

One of the most important skills I carried over from the military is the ability to trust and follow proven systems. Success in both settings comes from discipline, consistency, and accountability. I also learned how to lead teams by setting clear expectations and ensuring everyone works toward the same mission. Those principles have been key in running my business, staying focused on the process, leading by example, and making sure the team functions as one unit.

What are the advantages of choosing a service brand?

The biggest advantage of a service brand is the consistent demand. People always need help maintaining or restoring their homes and businesses, and most prefer to hire a trusted professional instead of doing it themselves. A service brand not only meets those everyday needs, but it also provides you with a system for building long-term relationships with customers. With the right support and processes in place, it becomes a sustainable business that grows with your community.

What are some keys to being able to operate multiple franchises at the same time

Operating multiple franchises successfully comes down to simplicity and consistency. I follow the KISS principle: “Keep It Simple, Stupid.” Even with three locations, we run everything through one centralized office, from accounting to dispatch. By streamlining operations and sticking to clear processes, we eliminate unnecessary complexity. That focus allows us to manage multiple units effectively while still providing the same high level of service to every customer.

What are some of the top ways in which you have been able to market and promote your business?

One of the best decisions I made was hiring an experienced marketer. While it’s an investment, the return more than pays off when you bring in someone who knows how to deliver results. Beyond that, we’ve found great success at professional trade events and by joining local organizations. The key isn’t just signing up, but it’s being actively involved and building real relationships. By showing up consistently and contributing, we’ve been able to raise our visibility without overextending ourselves.

What would you tell others who are transitioning from the military to a civilian career and are considering franchise ownership?