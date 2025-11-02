CMO Roundtable With Patrick Noone, Chief Marketing Officer at Slim Chickens

How do you integrate technology into your marketing efforts while also ensuring a personal touch?

Patrick Noone

Chief Marketing Officer

Slim Chickens

At Slim Chickens, we believe the future of marketing lives at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and real human connection, and we’ve built our strategy around exactly that.

We’ve made a significant investment in a proprietary digital platform that empowers our restaurant teams to engage with their local communities in meaningful ways. It modernizes grassroots marketing by turning our food into currency, allowing our teams to reward guests with free Slims and create emotional connections all within a digital space. It’s a perfect example of blending technology with a personal touch.

Our broader marketing approach is just as dynamic. We’ve built a model that actively shifts dollars across paid, earned, and owned channels in real time based on how our fans are interacting with campaigns. We use advanced data visualization tools to guide those decisions to keep us nimble, responsive, and focused on guest engagement.

When it comes to our menu, we leverage technology at every level. We combine transaction data, online panels, visual scanning technology, AI, and old-fashioned human menu expertise to ensure we’re delivering flavor, value, and experiences guests want to share. AI also plays a role in the creative process; we use it to rough out visual concepts quickly before handing them over to our talented human teams to bring to life.

We’ve integrated mobile location data into our media tracking and site development platforms to validate traffic flow projections, an insight that wouldn’t be possible without the tech behind it. But we never let tech replace human oversight. Our teams manage the inputs and reality check the outputs every step of the way.

We’re keeping a close eye on emerging tools, including collaborative bidding through DoorDash’s acquisition of Symbiosis. Between AI-optimized ads and deep integrations across platforms, we’re excited about the new ways technology will help us bring guests closer to our food without losing the personal connection that sets Slim Chickens apart.