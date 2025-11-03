How did you adapt your franchised restaurant locations during the global pandemic, and what changes have remained in place since that time?

When we think back five years ago to how Covid upended our daily lives, many of those memories are negative. Wearing masks and social distancing, safety restrictions, and the reduction of public events and gatherings are often the first things that come to mind. Restaurants were among the industries impacted the most, with closed dining rooms or reduced seating capacities greatly impacting their business.

Franchise Update asked several multi-unit restaurant operators how they adapted during that time, and which of those changes have remained in place since then. Several franchisees recalled personal experiences of people pulling together during a trying time or enjoying a fresh meal from a favorite restaurant. Others cited operational changes that helped mitigate a difficult circumstance and created more efficient experiences for employees and customers.

While some restaurants had already started implementing systems such as online ordering and third-party delivery services, the pandemic ensured those became standard practices at nearly every location. Safety restrictions also forced restaurants to increase drive-thru services and shift to contactless payment and pickup options. Even when things opened back up, many customers appreciated the changes and greater convenience that came about in 2020. Restaurants retained these changes and continue to incorporate them into their business operations today.

In this week’s Franchisee Bytes section, we asked other multi-unit restaurant franchisees about their management style. We received a variety of responses, which highlight the many different ways people can lead, motivate, and inspire their teams. Some common themes, however, are that restaurant owners seek to hire the best people, support and give them the resources they need, and value them as individuals. See their responses below to learn more about the management styles of successful multi-unit restaurant operators.

Rebecca Johnson

Company: Triad Donut Corporation

Brands: 3 Duck Donuts units and one food truck

Years in Franchising: 13

The pandemic pushed us to innovate in ways that have permanently strengthened our business. Luckily, Duck Donuts had implemented online ordering systemwide by the end of 2018. With these capabilities in place, we were able to streamline our pickup process, making it easier for customers to get their warm, made-to-order donuts safely throughout Covid. That trend has stuck, with many customers still leveraging online ordering for convenience. Our food truck operation, which I pioneered within the system, became even more valuable during this time as we could bring Duck Donuts directly to our communities. The operational efficiencies we implemented, from digital ordering to flexible service models, have remained because they've made us more accessible and efficient.

Lisa Starnes

Company: Starnes Holdings, Inc.

Brands: 8 Captain D’s

Years in Franchising: 31

The global pandemic was a very frightening time for all of us, particularly in the restaurant business. Our communities were facing a shortage of everything. As a result, we began to offer a “goody bag” with each family meal purchased, which included one roll of toilet paper, two bottles of water, a mask, gloves, and some hand sanitizer. Our guests’ reactions were fun for all of us. Some guests ordered two family meals to get extra toilet paper, and some asked that we give the next guest their bag. Either way, it brought some smiles and needed supplies during a dark period.

Lasting changes from the pandemic include an increased percentage of guests using the drive-thru and third-party deliveries. We had always been diligent in keeping our restaurants clean, but during the pandemic, there was a heightened focus on sanitation. We have continued that focus on sanitation and cleanliness, as well as keeping our drive-thru operating as fast as possible. When serving seafood, we do not expect to be the fastest, but with more guests choosing the drive-thru, we want to provide the most efficient service possible to meet their needs.

Rey Vasquez

Company: Vasquez Hospitality

Brands: 25 Golden Corrals

Years in Franchising: 13

We worked closely with state and local regulators to keep our restaurants safe and ensure we were fully compliant. One of the biggest decisions we made was to retain every manager and continue their compensation throughout closures, which meant we retained our leadership team. Operationally, we heightened our focus on cleanliness and sanitation, and those practices remain in place today.

Misha Punwani

Brands: 15 Playa Bowls

Years in Franchising: 6

During the pandemic, we learned to operate more efficiently while still delivering the same high-quality experience our guests expect. We introduced contactless pickup and simplified our operations so guests could enjoy their favorite bowls safely and conveniently. Delivery and pickup became more popular, so we made sure the menu was easy to navigate and visually clear both on our app and across third-party delivery platforms.

Through it all, we wanted Playa Bowls to be a bright spot for people during a really challenging time. Guests appreciated having something fresh, colorful, and uplifting to look forward to, and

we took pride in being able to bring that little bit of positivity to their day. Many of those lessons have stayed with us. Today, we continue to focus on convenience, clear communication, and consistency in everything we do.

Bob Ruggieri

Company: Synergy Restaurant Group LLC

Brands: 17 Checkers & Rally’s

Years in Franchising: 17

Fortunately, our brand was a little more adaptable to the pandemic, as there is no dining room, and the operations naturally allow for fewer personnel on a shift. We did have a major focus on cleaning and product handling during this period, and those same procedures have stayed with us. Since we initially were concerned about driving customer traffic at the start of the pandemic, we became more precise and aggressive in our on-lot messaging.

Andrew Jones

Company: TAM Group

Brands: 13 PJ’s Coffee, one Zaxbys

Years in Franchising: 11

Covid was a great pivot point for our businesses. During any abnormal time for us (natural disasters, the pandemic), great opportunities arise for those who can think quickly and critically. Obviously, the pandemic restrictions created some unique scenarios to navigate; however, once we were able to come up with an operational game plan, we thrived. We were able to operate drive-thru only for a period of time, and create other unique solutions to our customers’ problems. Most importantly, third-party and mobile app ordering really took off during the pandemic and has stayed a main part of our business since.

Franchisee Bytes

What is your management method or style?

I would describe my management style as results-oriented and hands-on. I believe in leading by example and being actively involved in the process rather than just overseeing from a distance. While I maintain direct communication with my team, I also trust them to take ownership of their roles. I emphasize accountability, efficiency, and a strong work ethic, and I expect the same commitment from those around me. While I'm very results-focused, I also believe in fostering a supportive environment where people feel empowered to take initiative and contribute to our overall success.

-Jacob Webb, Franchise Owner, MPUT Holdings LLC, 22 Marco's Pizza, 4 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

I challenge my team each day to be better than they were the day before. I celebrate their strengths and wins, but try to spend the bulk of my time working with them on their growth opportunities.

-Alex Karcher, Operating Principal, JCK Restaurants, 61 Carl’s Jr., 11 Jersey Mike’s Subs, 8 The Human Bean, 8 Dave’s Hot Chicken, 1 Hawaiian Bros Island Grill

Hire smart people who challenge you, whom you enjoy being around, and whom you want to wake up every day to deliver for.

-Mike Kulp, CEO, KBP Brands, 828 KFC, 119 Arby’s, 85 Sonic, 56 Taco Bell

We have great infrastructure in place, and our leadership team is fantastic. I am thankful for all of them, and we are lucky to have them leading our organization. I try to support our leaders in any way that I can and provide a clear vision, continuous optimism, and relentless positive energy. We focus on operational excellence, and we try to be exceptional at what we do. All the details put together properly provide a fantastic product, fun atmosphere, and great working environment.

-Nick Crouch, Co-CEO, Dyne Hospitality Group, 118 Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Servant leadership. I believe in giving my managers freedom and flexibility. We are sensitive to people’s needs and always try to figure out a solution to help others. We want to create an atmosphere of openness of conversation.

-James Brajdic, President, Customer Maniacs and Green Bay A Dub, 13 A&W

We spend the necessary time with our team, listening, understanding their needs, and sincerely caring about them as people. That is how we gain their respect and loyalty.

-Phong Huynh, Co-Owner, Fuego Investment Inc., 30 El Pollo Loco

I believe in giving our team a solid foundation and the support they need to succeed. That means being accessible, providing tools, and empowering them to take ownership.

-Lawrence Kouri, Multi-Unit Owner-Operator, Dave’s Hot Chicken, 22 Dave’s Hot Chicken

My management style focuses on taking care of people and finding the right candidates for the long haul for their growth and ours. I trust people, but there is always verification, accountability, and responsibility involved.

-Sam Chand, CEO, Jasam Enterprises, 25 Checkers & Rally’s, 35 KFC

My management style is to maintain the same high energy and engagement with my team as I had on their first day. I believe in staying actively involved and committed to supporting them throughout their entire journey and never becoming complacent once they’re settled in.

-Yunus Shahul, Franchise Owner, Smartfoods Group, 24 Cousins Maine Lobster, 1 German Doner Kebab