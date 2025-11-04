Franchising and Veterans: A Natural Fit

Every year on Veterans Day, we pause to reflect on the extraordinary contributions and sacrifices of those who have served in the armed forces. For many veterans, service doesn’t end once they leave their base; it simply evolves. In the world of franchising, more veterans are finding a new mission to lead, build, and serve their communities.

At QC Kinetix, we are proud to support veterans in their entrepreneurial journeys, and, as franchisees, they bring a unique perspective on selfless leadership to our network. In my experience, there are three top qualities veterans bring to franchising that distinctly position them for long-term success.

Operational discipline

The most successful franchisees are disciplined operators. They follow proven systems, execute processes with consistency, and manage details with precision. Veterans, through their training and experience, understand the value of operational discipline. They don’t cut corners or improvise when the mission is on the line. They develop and execute a plan. Their military training instills precision, accountability, and adherence to process, and that mindset translates seamlessly into franchising, where success often comes down to consistently executing the model as designed.

A team-first mentality

Owning a franchise goes beyond operating an individual business. As a franchisee, you represent a larger system, working together to amplify the value of the brand. In other words, it’s about coming together as a team to achieve a greater good. Veterans understand this intuitively. Their time in the military instills a “team-first” mentality and a deep appreciation for being part of something bigger than themselves. That “bigger than me” ethos shows up in how veteran franchisees interact with their communities and contribute to the larger franchise brand.

Resilience and grit

Being a franchise owner requires long hours, persistence, and the ability to push through setbacks. Veterans don’t shy away from that. In fact, many embrace it. They understand that growth and achievement come through challenges and resilience. And ultimately, their hardest day as a franchise owner doesn’t compare to what they’ve already endured and overcome in military service. Veterans live by a philosophy often summarized in the Marine Corps as “adapt and overcome.” That mindset and the ability to adjust, persevere, and find a way forward, no matter the obstacle, is a difference-maker.

Supporting veterans in franchising

At QC Kinetix, we don’t just recognize veterans’ value, we actively invest in their success. Offering a veteran discount for new franchisees and partnering with VetFran allows us to reach more potential veteran partners. It is a true privilege for me to serve franchise owners who are veterans, and it’s an honor and a humbling responsibility to support them. Providing veterans with a blueprint for entrepreneurial success is an opportunity to, in a very small way relative to their sacrifice, express my gratitude for their service. Their sacrifice and dedication allow us to live in a country where entrepreneurship can flourish and where franchises like ours have the opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives every day.

Veterans bring unique and invaluable strengths to franchising, and their presence makes our entire industry stronger. On this Veterans Day, it’s worth remembering that while their uniforms may be hung up, their service continues through building businesses, creating jobs, strengthening communities, and making franchising better for all of us.

Mark Montini is the CEO of QC Kinetix.