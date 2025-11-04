From the Marines to Franchising: Continued Service Beyond the Uniform

I’ve always believed that leadership isn’t about being in charge; it’s about taking care of the people in your charge. That’s a foundational teaching in the Marine Corps, and it continues to guide how I lead today as president of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, part of the Empower Brands family.

I served for roughly nine years in the U.S. Marine Corps across three deployments, earning my commission from the U.S. Naval Academy and exiting as a captain. As a helicopter pilot, I transported or supplied our troops with the right materials at the right time, conducting missions such as assault support, casualty evacuation, or basic logistics. My focus was simple: make sure our people had what they needed to complete their mission safely and effectively.

That same mindset drives my work in franchising. At Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, we win when our franchisees win. My responsibility and my privilege are to make sure they have the systems, training, and support they need to thrive. Empower Brands’ multi-brand structure amplifies that mission by allowing us to share resources, expertise, and best practices across multiple concepts to help every owner perform at their highest level.

Why franchising fits

Franchising checked every box for what I wanted in a post-military career. It combined entrepreneurship, leadership, and service, all built on relationships. Supporting franchise owners feels a lot like supporting troops in the field. You make sure they are equipped, informed on how to achieve success, and confident to execute their mission.

At Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, part of Empower Brands’ suite of home service concepts, that sense of partnership runs deep. We are helping small business owners build something lasting for themselves and their communities. There is a real purpose in that work. It is not life or death, but for most franchisees, this business represents their livelihood, community engagement, and their family’s future. Helping them succeed carries genuine meaning.

Lessons that still apply

The military taught me lessons that continue to serve me every day.

Communication. As a pilot, I briefed my crew before every mission, and I was responsible for ensuring everyone understood and was aligned. I carry that same approach into franchising. Whether I am sharing a strategic vision or walking through operational changes with our network, you need to know your audience and present information in a way they can immediately understand and execute upon. True mastery of a concept means communicating simply and succinctly. Perspective. In the military, you learn to take the highs and lows in stride and stay calm under intense pressure. In business, that same perspective helps you stay grounded, make better decisions, and support your team through challenges. Care. When people know you genuinely care about them, it fosters trust that helps overcome the daily noise. Running a business is an enormous responsibility for our owners, and everyone wants to know that someone has their back.

Shared values, shared trust

One of the most rewarding aspects of my work at Empower Brands is connecting with other veterans across our organization and franchise network. There is an unspoken trust among those who have served. You know you can count on one another. I often say that if we could put each other’s lives in our hands in combat, I should certainly be able to trust you in business.

That trust builds strong teams and drives accountability.

Honoring service through opportunity

Each year, as Veterans Day approaches, I reflect on how much my service has shaped my life and career. The American people funded my education, provided housing allowances, and gave me the foundation to build the life I have today. I would not be here without that support.

Now, my focus is on paying it forward by helping other veterans discover what is possible after service. Many do not realize how many doors are open to them. Franchising offers a proven playbook built on structure, teamwork, leadership, and ownership.

My advice is simple: find mentors, ask questions, and do not underestimate your experience. The same skills that make service members successful, such as discipline, resilience, and servant leadership, can make them just as successful in franchising.

Justin Mayer is the president of Outdoor Lighting Perspectives, which is part of Empower Brands, a leading multi-brand franchisor specializing in premium home and commercial services. Mayer is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy.