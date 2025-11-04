Second-Generation Franchisees Bringing Konala to Utah

Experienced franchisees Jay and McKay Bickmore signed a three-unit franchise deal with Konala, an emerging healthy fast-food franchise. The brothers plan to bring Konala to St. George, Utah.

The Bickmores grew up in the restaurant business. Their family has owned and operated more than 100 Subway locations over the past three decades, giving them a lifelong foundation in franchising. Jay Bickmore spent two decades helping manage and own Subway stores throughout Utah before expanding into new concepts. In 2020, he diversified into Crumbl, developing eight locations in Orlando and seven others between Texas and Alabama. Now, the brothers are joining forces to bring Konala's modern, healthy drive-thru franchise to their home state.

"Franchising is in our DNA," Jay Bickmore said. "We've seen firsthand what it takes to build strong, lasting brands, and Konala has that same foundation. It's efficient, scalable, and delivers what today's customers want—food that's fast, fresh, and good for you."

For McKay Bickmore, the decision was both personal and practical. "When I first discovered Konala, it immediately stood out because it's exactly what I've been looking for as a customer," he said. "It's hard to find food that's quick and convenient but still makes you feel good about what you're eating. Then once we met the team, saw the operations, and tasted the food, I knew I had to get in on the ground floor. It's the perfect blend of healthy, simple, and craveable."

The Bickmores expect to open their first Konala in early 2026, targeting high-traffic areas across St. George, one of Utah's fastest-growing cities. Known for its strong community and outdoor lifestyle, the region aligns with Konala's mission of making healthy eating simple and accessible.

"What stood out to me most about Konala was the efficiency," Jay Bickmore said. "In QSR, speed and consistency are everything. The fact that Konala can serve high-quality, healthy food through a drive-thru in minutes is incredible. It's what the market's been missing."