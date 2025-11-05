Former Club Pilates Franchisees Ink 25-Unit Deal With Glo30

Chris Pelnik and Dan Camp, former multi-unit Club Pilates franchisees and seasoned wellness operators, have signed a 25-unit development agreement to expand Glo30, the doctor-founded skincare studio franchise, across North Carolina. The duo plans to open locations in the Raleigh-Durham area and throughout the state's Triangle, Triad, Mountain, and Coastal regions.

With deep experience in franchise development and customer experience, Pelnik and Camp are well positioned to establish Glo30 as North Carolina's go-to destination for modern, accessible skincare. Studios are planned for Raleigh, Durham, Cary, Apex, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Asheville, and Wilmington.

"Chris and Dan represent exactly the kind of experienced, high-caliber operators we're proud to partner with as we expand the Glo30 brand," said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. "Their success with Club Pilates proves they know how to scale premium wellness concepts, and their decision to invest in Glo30 is a powerful validation of Glo30's ability to attract the best in franchising."

Founded by Dr. Arleen Lamba, Glo30 has redefined skincare with its membership-based model, real-time AI-powered customization through proprietary technology (GLOria), and focus on long-term skin health over one-time treatments.

"We're thrilled to welcome Chris and Dan to the Glo30 family," Lamba said. "Their proven experience in scaling health and wellness franchises, paired with their deep understanding of customer service and brand growth, make them the perfect partners to further GLo30's expansion in North Carolina."